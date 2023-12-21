loading…

Video footage obtained by Israel shows Hamas al-Qassam Brigade Commander Mohammed Deif still alive and active. Photo/Ynet

GAZA – Mohammed Deif, Commander of al-Qassam Brigades—military wing Hamas —who had been hunted Israel over the years, it is still alive and active. This is based on video footage recently obtained by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Deif's condition surprised Israel because its intelligence assessment had concluded that he was unable to be active and suffered from physical disabilities.

In one video, taken during an intelligence gathering operation in the Gaza Strip, Deif is seen walking on his own two feet, although with a slight limp.

From these videos, it now appears that Deif's condition is much better than Israel thought after seven assassination attempts by Zionist intelligence and military—some of which injured him.

Deif can now walk on his own and does not use a wheelchair. He may also be able to use both hands.

Over the years, Deif has survived seven assassination attempts. In four of those cases, including during Operation Protective Edge in 2014, he was injured, in some cases seriously, and he has since recovered.

His luck, which was always lucky because he repeatedly escaped assassination attempts by the Israeli military and intelligence, made him nicknamed by the international media as a “cat with nine lives”.

In recent years, Deif has threatened Israel by stating that his country would pay a heavy price for events at the al-Aqsa Mosque and in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in east Jerusalem.

Mohammed Deif Wanted with Bounty of IDR 1.5 Billion

Israel has offered USD 100,000 (more than Rp. 1.5 billion) to anyone who provides information about Deif's whereabouts.

In addition, Israel also offered USD 400,000 for information leading to the whereabouts of Hamas' operational leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, and USD 300,000 for information on the whereabouts of Yahya Sinwar's brother, Mahmoud.

The fact that Deif is still alive and in relatively good condition completely contradicts Israeli intelligence assessments of recent years.

Until the new videos were discovered, Israel had been under the impression that Deif needed full-time care, that he traveled by ambulance, used a wheelchair, and suffered from physical disabilities.

Quoting a Jerusalem Post report, Thursday (21/12/2023), when the time comes to investigate various intelligence failures in this period, the Mohammed Deif case will receive its own resolution.

