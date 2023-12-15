Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said in a post on the “X” platform: “The Arab Geniuses Initiative’s primary goal is to enhance the Arab person’s confidence in his capabilities and capabilities, and to introduce generations to honorable role models.”

He added: “Today we have an honorable example of a young Arab. Today we announce the winner of the Arab Geniuses Award in the field of engineering and technology, who is Professor Fadel Adeeb from Lebanon, an associate professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.”

The Ruler of Dubai said: “Adeeb has published more than 80 research papers and patents in the fields of engineering and technology, and he has prominent contributions in the field of wireless sensing, including his research and innovations in the field of wireless communication, especially in identifying objects and vibrations behind walls and under rubble.”

He concluded his post by saying: “All the best to Professor Fadel Adeeb.”