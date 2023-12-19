Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, through his official account on the social networking site “X”, congratulated Professor Nevin: “We congratulate Professor Nevin Al-Khashab for winning the Arab Geniuses Award in the natural sciences branch.”

The professor won the award in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the manufacture and synthesis of nanomaterials and their use for medical, pharmaceutical, industrial and environmental applications.

Nevin Al-Khashab provided in-depth studies and research in the field of molecules whose permeability can be controlled, as she was able to design them according to the patient’s condition, which contributes to making the medicine more personalized for each case.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid wrote on his account: “The professor presented more than 275 research papers in the field of organic chemistry and nanoscience. Her research had impacts in the medical, industrial, and pharmaceutical fields that benefited humanity. She is an associate dean at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Our regards.” We appreciate Professor Nevin and are proud of her genius, which inspires new Arab generations.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid launched the “Geniuses of the Arabs” initiative, which is the largest Arab movement led by the Museum of the Future, the new global landmark in the UAE, to supervise the distinguished geniuses with exceptional talents of scientists, thinkers, inventors, distinguished innovators and Arab creators in various fields, and to nurture, empower and develop their ideas in cooperation. With the best global partners, to maximize their positive impact in the region.