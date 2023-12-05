A Mauritanian court on Tuesday sentenced former president Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz to five years in prison on several corruption-related charges: among other things, he was found guilty of money laundering and abusing his position to enrich himself, when he was president. Aziz was on trial along with 10 other people, including two ministers who had been in office during his administration: he had been arrested in January, and had since maintained his innocence, describing the charges against him as « politically motivated”. One of Aziz’s lawyers, Mohameden Ould Icheddou, told Agence France-Presse that he had witnessed a “political trial”.

Aziz had come to power in 2008 with a coup, and had governed Mauritania for ten years: in the 2019 elections he was defeated by the former military general Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, who had been one of his closest political allies.

– Read also: Mauritania’s little-told role in Qatargate