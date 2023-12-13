Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed thanked, via the

The President of the UAE said, “At the conclusion of (COP28), I thank all the delegations that worked in the spirit of cooperation and teamwork and out of awareness of responsibility towards future generations, to come up with the historic “UAE Agreement” that launches a qualitative new phase in the course of international climate action. I also thank the working teams. National and international organizations that contributed to the success of this global event. We have achieved important results, but the road is still long and the challenge is still great. The UAE, along with various parties, will continue to follow the outcomes of the conference and build on them, and will be alongside the countries of the world in this journey for the future of humanity.”

On Wednesday, representatives of nearly 200 countries at the United Nations climate conference (COP28) agreed to begin reducing global consumption of fossil fuels to avoid the worst effects of climate change.

The agreement reached in the UAE after negotiations aims to send a strong message to investors and policymakers that the world is now united in the desire to stop using fossil fuels, something scientists say is the last best hope for averting climate catastrophe.

Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, President of the COP28 Conference of the Parties, described the agreement as “historic,” but added that its real success will be in its implementation.

He added, “We must take the necessary steps to transform this agreement into concrete measures.”

The agreement calls for “a transition away from the use of fossil fuels in energy systems, in a fair, orderly and equitable manner (…) to achieve the goal of zero emissions by 2050 in line with science.”

It also calls for tripling global renewable energy capacity by 2030, accelerating efforts to reduce coal consumption, and accelerating the use of technologies such as carbon capture and storage that can transform difficult-to-decarbonize sectors clean.