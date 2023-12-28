loading…

Jacques Delors is known as the architect of the modern European Union. Photo/Reuters

PARIS – Former European Commission President Jacques Delors – described as the architect of the modern European Union (EU) – has died aged 98. He helped create a single market that allowed the free movement of people, goods and services within the bloc.

In office from 1985 to 1995, Delors also laid the foundations for Europe's single currency, the euro. But for those skeptical of integration, especially in Britain, he is seen as a symbol of Brussels interference. A headline from the British tabloid The Sun once screamed: “Up Yours, Delors.”

Delors' daughter, Martine Aubry, said she died in her sleep Wednesday morning at her home in Paris.

French President Emmanuel Macron praised Delors, who also served as France's finance minister from 1981-84, as a “statesman of French destiny” and “an inexhaustible craftsman of our Europe”.

“His commitment, ideals and truth will always inspire us,” he said. “I salute his work and memories and share the pain of his loved ones.” He served as president of the European Commission for three terms, longer than anyone else.

Ursula von der Leyen, who currently holds the post, said that Delors was “a visionary who made our Europe stronger”.

European Council President Charles Michel described him as “a great Frenchman and a great European” who “went down in history as one of the builders of our Europe”.

A French Socialist, Delors believed strongly in post-war integration.

Apart from the single market and the euro, his tenure at the top of the EU was also marked by the creation of the Schengen agreement for travel and the Erasmus program for student exchanges.