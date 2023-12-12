The numbers don’t lie, right? According to the TUV, the Model 3 is the least reliable car available in the 1 to 3 year old category.

Well, we have another fun one for you, boys and girls (great to have you here!). Every year, major institutions report the results of their investigations and what conclusions we can draw from them.

You must assess the reliability studies on their merits. Strangely enough, it says nothing about the ‘total’ reliability of a car, but often the number of issues that occur in the first years. What happens next (and so we really want to apply the term reliable), these authorities have been looking further into newer cars for a long time.

A well-known one is the JD Power Survey. Tesla was smart enough to simply not participate in that. At the German TÜV, car manufacturers have no choice whether or not they want to participate. The TÜV itself determines this. This German body also looks at cars from much less recent years of manufacture.

Model 3 least reliable car

In itself it is quite an interesting way of testing what the Germans do. they are considering the results of the so-called ‘TÜV Hauptuntersuchung’. You can compare that a bit with our MOT, but much stricter. About 80% of the cars pass the test, 20% fail. Then it is important that the defects are fixed before the car is approved.

And it turns out: the Tesla Model 3 is a particularly susceptible car to failure. In the 2-3 year category, it is the car with by far the most defects: 14.7%! It is also noticeable from the list that Dacias are very unreliable: many malfunctions occur. Special mention for BMW, which also has some cars in the overviews.

Don’t take it literally, okay?

Here too, you should not take ‘reliability’ literally. Because if you have chain tensioners that will come on soon, that is no problem for the TUV. Failing scraper rings for the pistons? No problem. But you personally experience a car with a broken chain and scraper springs as less reliable. Crazy, huh? Of course, things like tire wear and worn brakes also say something about the driver (not so much the reliability of the car).

Finally, these issues are often cheap and easy to solve. Another thing to keep in mind, in many cases the cars with so many rejection points are often cars that the owners do not invest too much in. You buy a Dacia because you want to travel cheaply from A to B, not because you want to read AB.

And what is the most reliable car according to the TÜV? Simple: the Audi TT. That is the car with the fewest rejection points. Now that is also a car for an enthusiast, otherwise you would not choose a sporty roadster with a large engine. So the chance that they are properly maintained (and therefore show fewer rejection points) seems quite high to us. The Golf Sportsvan also scores very well, according to the TÜV. That is remarkable.

Via: Carscoops

Image credit: Model 3 at Albert Heijn by @turtle12 via Autoblog Spots.

