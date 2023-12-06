Like many mod communities, Baldur’s Gate 3 seeks, in a certain way, to improve the game with unofficial changes, which for the most part are well received as they are useful or fun. However, recently a mod has emerged that has been banned, since the community denounced that it promotes homophobia and that it was even part of a larger and more toxic movement.

And among the mods found on Nexus mods, one of the portals with the largest community of these modifications, you can see some quite diverse ones for Baldur’s Gate 3. From one that only puts a bow on a character, to others in which you can download new weapons and armor for the game. But among these mods, there was one that has been banned and that, as some players have warned, was part of a project known as “No Alphabets”, which, referring to the letters of the LGTBIQ+ collective, is creating projects of this type and that accused of being intolerant and toxic.

The mod in question changes the gender of a female character named Dame Aylin to male. You find this character in Act 2 of Baldur’s Gate 3 and she is the daughter of the goddess Selûne, having a same-sex relationship. She is an immortal paladin who bravely faces the enemies of her mother. Something that is changed with this modification, as she is given a deeper voice through artificial intelligence, new portraits, custom animations and revised voice lines from other characters.

According to its creators, the goal of the mods is for the gender and sexuality of the NPCs to conform to the medieval status quo, but the player community and the Nexus mods admins have rejected this, since the mod eliminates almost all of the mods. LGBTQIA+ characters or mentions of them, accusing them of toxicity, homophobia and intolerance.

Those in charge of this popular mod platform have already officially spoken out about this, saying: “We support inclusivity and diversity. If we believe that someone is uploading a mod to our page that is deliberately against inclusivity or diversity, “We are going to take action on the matter.”

“Deleting a mod only means that it cannot be found on NexusMods. Nothing more and nothing less. As a private business, we have the right to choose what type of content we want or not on our platform,” they say.

So as you can read in the statement and after the rejection of the Baldur’s Gate 3 community, this mod has been removed from Nexus mods and the user banned, which in any case does not mean that it ceases to exist and is shared by other media.

