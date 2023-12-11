Sony Lytia or Sony Lyt. Write down this name, since in 2024 you will hear it in a good part of the high-end (and perhaps the mid-range). Until now, the kings of sensors for mobile photography were the Sony IMX, a star bet for practically any type of range. After mid-2023, Sony has an even more interesting weapon: the Lytia sensors.

Lytia is Sony’s new sub-brand for image sensors, having announced in bulk an entire family of 50 megapixel hardware aimed at different ranges. The first to reach the market has been the Sony LYT800, the brutal camera sensor that we tested at the OnePlus Open (with impeccable results) and that the OnePlus 12 and Realme GT5 Pro will repeat.

Next year it will be the turn to meet the Sony Lytia of the 900 family, so we are going to review all the sensors in this family so that you have a complete photograph of everything that is to come.

This is what Sony’s Lytia sensors are like

Model

technical characteristics

description

LYT9001

0,98″ (16,384 mm de diagonal) aprox.

50 effective megapixel stacked CMOS image sensor.

LYTIA high-end model designed for premium-end smartphone images.

One-inch image sensor, Sony’s flagship.

LYT800

1/1.43″ (11.2 mm de diagonal) aprox.

53 effective megapixel stacked CMOS image sensor

Premium 1/1.4″ type model that rivals the 1″ type sensor.

First sensor with 2-layer transistor pixel structure that promises excellent saturation signal level.

LYT700

1/1.56″ (10,24 mm de diagonal) aprox.

50 effective megapixel stacked CMOS image sensor

1/1.5″ type model. Retains high-end features such as multiple high dynamic range (HDR) methods

LYT600

1/1.953″ (8,192 mm de diagonal) aprox.

50 effective megapixel stacked CMOS image sensor

Oriented to the popular segment. 1/2″ type sensor equipped with high-end features such as all-pixel autofocus.

LYT500

1/2.93″ (6.144 mm de diagonal) aprox.

50 effective megapixel stacked CMOS image sensor

New model of standard selfie-optimized 1/2.9″ front camera sensor with small 0.6 µm pixels that promises high image quality of 50 megapixels.

The most striking sensor is the LYT 900 series, a one-inch sensor. It is not the first time that Sony has created a sensor of this size, but the new features of the Lytia series are more than interesting. We are talking about stacked sensors that improve practically everything, starting from how the image signal is processed.

Working with HDR It starts directly on the sensor, there is not even any subsequent work required by the manufacturer (although, when it comes down to it, each manufacturer will interpret HDR as they want). The sensor is capable of obtaining up to three images with different luminosity thanks to the different shutter speeds, offering an output with greater dynamic range that the manufacturer will be responsible for processing.

There are also improvements in the way they focus. Generally, when we talk about autofocus we talk about PDAF, phase difference detection focusing. This implies that a portion of the sensor pixels are used as detection pixels. In today’s high-end mobile phones, 100% of the pixels can be used for focusing. Lytia sensors use 100% focus pixel, focusing mainly on moving objects and dark scenes, where focusing is usually more difficult.

The sensor structure is also different: we are talking about stacked sensors. These sensors, unlike conventional backlit ones, make it possible to create “large-scale” chips in much more modest sizes. This architecture makes it easier for the sensor to capture information, being more efficient in the same size.

As you see in the table, there are several members in this family. The 800 are already among us, with the 900 expected for the highest-end models next year. It is also expected that the mid-range can benefit from this type of sensors although, as usual, the manufacturers’ philosophy will be key when it comes to final processing.

