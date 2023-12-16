Suara.com – The top party of the M5 World Championship will take place in the near future. Below is the M5 Mobile Legends bracket update.

For information, this week is the Knockout Stage or M5 Playoff round. Two big matches took place on Saturday (16/12/2023) where ONIC Esports managed to advance to the Grand Final.

Hedgehog Yellow advanced to the top match after crushing AP BREN with a score of 3 vs 0. This defeat made AP BREN drop to the Lower Bracket and had to face their compatriots, Blacklist International.

The Lower Bracket Final was like a repeat of the top match of MPL Philippines Season 12. AP BREN was still too strong so they were able to slaughter the Blacklist with a score of 3 vs 0. The Blacklist was officially eliminated in the Playoffs and won the title of 3rd Place in the M5 World Championship.

The M5 Mobile Legends Grand Final brings together ONIC vs AP BREN. Hedgehog Yellow is quite the favorite considering they beat AP BREN in the Upper Bracket Final. Indonesian MLBB eSports fans certainly hope that ONIC will emerge as champion.

How could it not be, the last three editions of the M series have always been won by the Philippines. Since EVOS won M1, no Indonesian team has taken home the M series trophy. Please note, ONIC actually almost lost after trailing 0 vs 13 in the first game against AP BREN.

Butsss et al managed to make a comeback in the late game by taking advantage of a counterattack. Kairi's high damage and Kiboy's accurate ultimate made ONIC turn things around. Hedgehog Yellow won the first game even though the kill score was far behind. ONIC was also able to secure the second game and dominate with fast play in the third game.

Recap of M5 Mobile Legends Match Results

Mobile Legends M5 Bracket Update until December 16 2023. (m5.mobilelegends.com)

Hedgehog Yellow or ONIC ID is in Group A with See You Soon (Cambodia), Bigetron Brasil (Brazil), and Triple Esports (Saudi Arabia). Meanwhile, Geek Fam is in Group D with TheOhioBrothers (North America), HomeBois (Malaysia), and Deus Vult (EECA Region).

ONIC leads Group A and gets perfect points after crushing See You Soon to Triple Esports. Geek Fam also won Group D even though they lost against HomeBois from Malaysia. After losing to HomeBois 0 vs 2, Geek Fam won dramatically over Deus Vult in the group phase.

ONIC and Geek Fam together passed the Group Stage with the status of group winners. The eight teams that qualified for the Playoffs are ONIC (Indonesia), See You Soon (Cambodia), Fire Flux Esports (Turkey), Blacklist International (Philippines), AP BREN (Philippines), Burmese Ghouls (Myanmar), Geek Fam (Indonesia), and Deus Vult (EECA).

Starting the first match of the M5 Playoffs on December 9, ONIC won a dramatic 3 vs 2 over a tough opponent from the Philippines, Blacklist International. Fortunately, the Yellow Hedgehog was able to dominate the fifth game so that he still remained in the Upper Bracket.

Geek Fam also managed to narrowly win 3 vs 2 over Burmese Ghouls in the Playoffs. ONIC and Geek Fam had different fates in the Upper Bracket semifinals. The Yellow Hedgehog slaughtered Deus Vult 3 vs 0 without much resistance.

On the other hand, Geek Fam faced a big wall, namely AP BREN from the Philippines. Baloyskie et al had to give up 1 vs 3 and go down to the Lower Bracket. Geek Fam's journey stopped after they lost to the Blacklist with a score of 1 vs 3.

Following are the brackets, results and match schedule for the M5 World Championship Mobile Legends Playoff:

Saturday, December 9 2023

Fire Flux vs Deus Vult: 1 vs 3 (Upper Bracket)ONIC ID vs Blacklist International: 3 vs 2 (Upper Bracket)

Sunday, December 10 2023

AP BREN vs See You Soon: 3 vs 1 (Upper Bracket)Geek Fam vs Burmese Ghouls: 3 vs 2 (Upper Bracket)

Monday, December 11, 2023

Fire Flux vs Blacklist International: 1 vs 3 (Lower Bracket)See You Soon vs Burmese Ghouls: 3 vs 0 (Lower Bracket)

Tuesday, December 12 2023

Deus Vult vs ONIC ID: 0 vs 3 (Semifinal Upper Bracket)AP BREN vs Geek Fam: 3 vs 1 (Semifinal Upper Bracket)

Friday, December 15 2023

Geek Fam vs Blacklist International: 1 vs 3 (Lower Bracket)See You Soon vs Deus Vult: 2 vs 3 (Lower Bracket)

Saturday, December 16 2023

Blacklist International vs Deus Vult: 3 vs 0 (Lower Bracket)ONIC ID vs AP BREN: 3 vs 0 (Final Upper Bracket)AP BREN vs Blacklist International: 3 vs 0 (Final Lower Bracket)

Sunday, December 17 2023

ONIC ID vs AP BREN: 16.30 WIB