Fans of classic MMORPGs like Tibia and Ultima Online will surely be happy about a new release within the genre, which should interest them. This is Ravendawn, a game that, in a certain way, has the spirit and essence of classic titles like those. Title that recently, advertisement its release date for January 16, 2024, with a free Open Beta for December 14, 2023.

Its developers indicate on their official website that in Ravendawn, “the world is yours to conquer”, since within the immensity of its world’s landscape, players can build practically anywhere, “from a simple log cabin in “middle of a dense forest to a majestic stone mansion along the sandy shore of the ocean.”

“All you have to do is claim land and gather enough resources to establish your territory and build your own house. Ravendawn is your canvas, and with real-world houses and farms, you can paint it however you want!

You can read: After losing 99% of its players on Steam, MMORPG launches patch with more than 2,000 changes to recover them

And among the notable features of Ravendawn are an old-school gameplay style, with 2D graphics and a Top-Down perspective, which as we said, recalls the classic gameplay of titles like Tibia and Ultima Online. In addition, its open world offers this vast freedom that we talked about, where players can build houses and operate the game’s economy comprehensively and it has 56 different classes, each with three specializations. This means that players will have a wide range of options, to be able to customize their character to the style of play they want to play.

The MMORPG was initially set to launch at the end of 2022, but it was delayed until next year, but thinking about those who already have it on their radar and were waiting for it, an Open Beta was announced. Test version that players will be able to enjoy during the weekend of December 14, 2023, and where participants will be able to review some of the announced features to review in the beta, such as balance adjustments, quality of life improvements and new content, such as hunting trophies and weapon attacks.

Finally, the developers of Ravendawn announced an optional financing system, through a premium subscription of $6.49 per month, which will include exclusive benefits in the form of in-game currency. Premium subscription that, if players so wish, can even make the decision to try this subscription during the Open Beta.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord