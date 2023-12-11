Suara.com – PT Mitsubishi Motors Krama Yudha Sales Indonesia (MMKSI) last weekend celebrated the delivery of the Mitsubishi XForce to consumers. XForce itself has started shipping to buyers since early November.

The XForce delivery celebration was held in Bandung on December 9 and Surabaya on December 10 last weekend. MMKSI said the ceremony was held to appreciate the positive reception and patience of consumers who have ordered since May.

At the event in Bandung, MMKSI collaborated with the official dealer group DETA Group, DIPO Group, Srikandi Group, Wicaksana Group and SPS Group.

Meanwhile in Surabaya on December 10 2023, MMKSI collaborated with dealer groups BRA Group, Srikandi Group and Sun Star Group.

Previously, MMKSI had carried out similar activities in stages on 19, 25 and 26 November 2023, in collaboration with the official Mitsubishi Motors dealer group in the Jabodetabek area.

“This activity is a form of MMKSI’s commitment to provide a different, interesting experience for consumers who have been loyally waiting for the Mitsubishi XForce,” said MMKSI Sales and Marketing Division Director, Tetsuhiro Tsuchida, in a press release, Monday (11/12/2023).

Mitsubishi XForce is a 5-seater compact SUV developed for the Southeast Asian market. This model has a stylish and robust character.

Equipped with comfort and utility features such as a spacious interior and a variety of storage spaces, the XFORCE is a model that provides a sense of security in handling various weather and road conditions.

Prices for the Mitsubishi XForce in Indonesia start at IDR 382 million for the Exceed type and IDR 420 million for the highest Ultimate variant.