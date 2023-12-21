Taurus

Important transformations are predicted in your economy after a period of change. You have had various experiences and opportunities, some successful and others less favorable, as if you had thrown many balls into the air and now you manage to catch them all successfully.

Gemini

Now is a good time to evaluate different aspects of your life, beyond the economic, including your personal income and expenses, family and emotional relationships.

Reflect on your financial situation and the rewarding task of taking care of yourself, appreciating yourself, respecting yourself, and being proud of yourself on a personal level.

Cancer

This week looks full of joy, happiness, peace and serenity both in your work environment and in your personal and family life.

You will experience deep satisfaction as you make decisions that allow you to balance your personal and professional life precisely.

Libra

Venus gives you the opportunity to stand out noticeably, both in your career and in your social life. It is time to be direct and not overanalyze situations, taking advantage of this opportunity to fully stand out.

Aquarium

You may have had moments of doubt about your abilities, but I want to assure you that the universe is willing to provide you with what you need right now.

Despite the period of Mercury retrograde, you simply need to be more attentive, observant, and review in more detail to move forward successfully.

With information from Mizada Mohamed

