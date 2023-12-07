Aries

During this time, there is a valuable opportunity to reevaluate the plans and projects you have been developing.

Starting December 12, with the arrival of a new lunar phase, you will have the opportunity to make decisions with a clearer vision. It is also possible that you will meet up with old friends or receive news related to your work.

Gemini

For those born under the sign of Gemini, the analogy of life as a process of sowing and harvesting is key. It is essential to consider what type of seeds you are growing in your daily life, in your mind and in your emotions. You are at a crucial moment, having passed various tests and are now discovering your own strength, power and abilities.

You may have left behind certain situations or people in different aspects of your life. Starting this week, there are very interesting aspects that will provide you with peace, relaxation and serenity.

Cancer

You are in an excellent stage to close a cycle that will give you a great feeling of peace and serenity. It is as if you are freeing yourself from a considerable burden.

The trails become brighter and lighter for you. Plus, you’re generating great ideas right now, dear Cancer.

Virgo

You have a great capacity to provide care and attention to others, but it is time to allow yourself to receive. This week is presented as a period to evaluate your skills and strengths in your social and romantic relationships. You will be aware of who is truly present and who is not.

Your plans, both sentimentally and professionally, are very solid and deserve considerable recognition. The time has come to value your own merit and open yourself to receiving what you truly deserve.

Fish

The direct influence of Neptune indicates that it is time to succeed in all aspects of your existence: love, peace, finances, harmony, career and even changes and renovations in your home. In the field of love, there are great opportunities for you. If you are not in a relationship, this week could bring you exceptional attraction and magnetism.

It is a period to open yourself and receive all the positive that life has to offer you. Take advantage of this positive energy and let the force of Neptune lead you to success and fulfillment in all areas of your life.

With information from Mizada Mohamed

