Aries

By nature, you are a force full of power and energy. With the entry of the Sun into Capricorn on the 21st, the opportunity presents itself to take that step that you have been putting off, regardless of the reason. Everything that was stagnant or not moving forward, even with Mercury retrograde, is about to get results.

You will receive gifts, rewards, recognitions and new experiences in your life. Look carefully at the plans you have for the coming weeks, as new channels are opening up thanks to your versatility, creativity, dedication and commitment.

Taurus

Significant changes are coming to your financial situation after going through a transformation process. You have experienced various changes and opportunities, some fruitful and others not so much, as if you were throwing multiple balls in the air and now you are managing to catch them all successfully.

The entry of the Sun into Capricorn on December 21 will be beneficial for you, since being an earth sign, like Capricorn, Saturn is giving you the opportunity to reconnect with parts of yourself that were lost and to accept all of them. the new experiences that are coming into your life.

Gemini

This is a good time to take stock of various aspects of your life., not only in economic terms, but also in personal, family and sentimental income and expenses. Examine how you are doing in these financial areas and in the wonderful personal organization that comes with loving, valuing, respecting and admiring yourself. This extends to your relationships with friends and family; It's time to decide who should stay in your life and who shouldn't.

Cancer

This week is full of joy, happiness, peace and tranquility both in your work life and in your personal and family life. You feel very satisfied because you are making decisions and determinations that will allow you to make a precise balance between your personal life and your career.

You are surrounded by rewards, recognition, gifts and positive changes in your financial income and in matters related to the home. This week is anticipated to be full of beneficial transformations, filled with love and peace.

Leo

It is time to recognize your own strength, capacity, wonderfulness and uniqueness. Do not doubt your abilities and under no circumstances allow anyone to make you question your worth. In the domestic, personal sphere and in your friendship relationships, there are very positive aspects.

Take advantage of the support of your friends to advance more quickly in the plans you have in mind, since success belongs to you and is assured on the physical, mental and spiritual levels. Trust yourself and move forward with confidence.

Virgo

You are currently spending time analyzing and observing the next steps you will take beginning in January 2024. During the remaining weeks of this year, you will receive emails, calls and messages offering you opportunities to join a meaningful group or team. , which will be beneficial for your short-term future.

The most notable thing is that positive changes are coming to your income so get ready to receive very positive and encouraging news.

Libra

Venus is offering you the opportunity to stand out and shine in a significant way, both in your professional environment and in the social sphere, so it is time to put all the cards on the table and not give excessive thought to situations.

Throughout this year, you have faced falls, errors and mistakes, many of which were not necessarily caused by you, however, all of these experiences have been key for you to evaluate and balance things. You now have the ability to determine the best path forward for both you and your loved ones.

Scorpion

This week promises to be exceptional, as a series of notable events await you. In addition to gifts, rewards and recognition, there are also increases in your income and possible changes in your home, such as moving or remodeling. A meaningful reunion with someone from your past is on the horizon, bringing extraordinary joy to your heart.

It seems that you are also vibrating with positive emotions, whether it is the arrival of a pet into the family, the acquisition of a vehicle or the possibility of starting something on your own.

Sagittarius

You have experienced a little of everything, despite this, you have measured your capacity, strength, dedication and commitment in these challenges, so do not allow anyone to disturb your peace, love and joy, since your peace is non-negotiable.

It's time to expand your horizons, get out of the circles of comfort and convenienceRemember that you were born to shine and share your light. Don't let anyone try to dull your radiance.

Capricorn

Your dedication, spirit, dedication, commitment, intelligence and ability are essential factors that contribute to you receiving exactly what you deserve.

Take the opportunity to enjoy and have a good time, but avoid getting involved in unnecessary conflicts. Don't forget that Christmas Eve is coming, on Sunday the 24th, and This week is full of family energy and unity. It is a favorable time to free yourself, forgive and break with customs and habits that no longer serve you.

Aquarium

You may have been doubting your possibilities at times, but I want to assure you that the universe has aligned to give you exactly what you need. Even though we are in a period of Mercury retrograde, you just need to pay twice as much attention, be more observant, and review in more detail.

If in your love life you are considering starting or consolidating a relationship, there will be a lot of passion in the air. So, get ready to experience love and success intensely.

Fish

We are about to close the year and there is a lot of work and responsibilities in your paththat is why it is essential to be clear about what you want, where you are going and what your objective is.

On the horizon, hidden enemies loom, which can manifest as our own thoughts, doubts and concerns, as well as resistance to leaving the circles of comfort. The only way to discover how far you are capable of going is by taking that first step.

