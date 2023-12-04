Aries

Dear Aries, it is the perfect time to be alert to the opportunities that come your way. Despite the many plans and projects you have been considering lately, it is important that you focus on yourself now. Take some time to analyze and observe what it is you really want to do.

This period gives you a valuable opportunity to review all those plans and projects you have been carrying out. Starting December 12, with the arrival of the new moon, you will have the opportunity to make decisions with greater clarity.

Additionally, this week you could meet friends from the past or receive news related to work issues. If there is a romantic relationship in your life, it is possible that it will be strengthened through deep communication and greater emotional connection.

Taurus

For Taurus, it is crucial to take advantage of social relationships to move forward more quickly on your current plans, despite having a busy schedule that could take you away from your center. The energy of the lunar eclipse that occurred on October 28 continues to influence you, providing you with significant opportunities. It is essential to remove the mask and recognize that others are not responsible for the situations you are currently experiencing.

You are immersed in a process of change, regeneration and reunions, granting yourself permission to be authentically you. By prioritizing properly, you will discover what is truly important in your life.

Everyone values ​​things differently, and this week will lead you to carry out a valuable introspective analysis. Expect good news, recognition and the opportunity you have been waiting for to start something new, especially between December 15 and 18, very relevant days for Taurus.

Gemini

For Geminis, life is like sowing and reaping; That is why it is crucial to consider what kind of seeds you are planting in your daily life, in your mind and in your emotions. You are at a crucial moment, where you have passed various tests and are now understanding your strength, power and capacity. It is likely that you have left behind certain situations or people in different aspects of your life.

Starting this week, very interesting aspects will be presented that will give you peace, relaxation and serenity. You will feel happy with yourself for having made the right decisions. If you have been feeling the desire to reunite with someone or start a romantic relationship or a project on your own in recent weeks, the circumstances will be in your favor. However, it is important not to start anything during the waning phase of the moon. Better wait for the new moon, which begins on December 12, to begin those changes or reunions.

Cancer

For Cancers, you have all the cards in your favor in the physical, mental and spiritual aspects. There will be nothing and no one to limit you. If you are involved in sales, negotiations, agreements or agreements that you have started during the new, waxing or full moon phase, continue forward without hesitation. Just be sure to thoroughly review any document you are going to sign.

You are in an excellent moment to conclude a cycle that will provide you with a lot of peace and tranquility. It’s like you free yourself from a great weight. The paths will become brighter and lighter for you. And for you, dear Leo, you are coming up with great ideas. I recommend writing them all down so you don’t miss any and, as I always suggest, keep silent about them for now.

Leo

It sounds like you’re in an emotionally abundant moment, Leo. Your heart overflows with love and generosity, but remember, you don’t need to share everything with the world. Keep some things to yourself.

The plans and projects you are developing promise great profits and extraordinary results. You may have seen people walk away from your life, and it’s okay to let them go. As you often say, it is better to have few but valuable friends who contribute a lot to you, rather than allowing the “energy ticks” to absorb you.

You’ve been closing cycles, right? This is a moment in which you are rediscovering yourself, with love, peace, harmony and tranquility. You have many ideas and plans in mind: home renovations, changes of residence or important purchases. You can keep thinking about them, but wait until next week to start executing them. You are entering a very favorable cycle that will last approximately 35 to 38 days, a truly favorable period for you, dear Leo.

Virgo

For my dear Virgos, analysis is your forte, right? You are methodical, perfectionist, punctual and detail-oriented. Now very interesting aspects are presented that will give you the opportunity to clearly define what your needs are and where you are going. It’s like you remove the blindfolds and mental and emotional barriers. You are in a very auspicious moment.

You are someone with a great capacity to give, care and serve others, but now it is your turn to receive. This week will be a period to evaluate your abilities and your strengths socially and emotionally. You will notice who is really present and who is not.

Your plans are very good, both sentimentally and professionally, and they all deserve to be valued greatly. It’s time to recognize your worth and open yourself to receiving what you deserve.

Libra

For Libras, everything you’ve been planning and thinking about has been taking shape, although perhaps not as quickly as you expected. You recently went through your eclipse, marking the start of the Aries-Libra nodal for the next 18 months. This portends good fortune, abundance, success and prosperity in the coming months, even for the next six months. There will be numerous triumphs and successes in your life, but it is essential that you see things clearly.

It’s time to take off your mask, recognize that not everyone is a true friend. Some are simply known. Don’t confuse one with the other. This week will present you with new plans, ideas and projects. Allow yourself to choose those that really excite you, that meet your needs and align with your expectations, whether professionally, financially or domestically.

There is news that will bring joy to your heart, as well as recognition and rewards for some members of your close circle. This is an exciting time, so keep your eyes open for these opportunities ahead.

Scorpio

Scorpios have to act, not think. Venus is transiting your sign, and passion is at its peak! This energy affects everything, love, money, material matters, art, beauty, everything in your cycle! Make the most of this period that lasts until December 29. Venus in your sign gives you the opportunity to use all your strength, power, energy, attraction, magnetism, social relationships, charisma and charm.

I hope you have worked with past situations and released them to make room for the new. We know you have one of the best memories in the zodiac, but working on forgiveness, forgiving yourself, and asking for forgiveness will be fabulous right now.

Also, Neptune is direct and giving you excellent aspects. So, it’s time to take action and make things happen, dear Scorpio. This is your opportunity to shine and manifest everything you want.

Sagittarius

This week is a time of reflection for Sagittarians, a time of introspection and analysis of conscience. With the Sun in your sign, those who have already celebrated their birthdays and those who are about to do so are in a special cycle. For the next 52 days after your birthday, it’s time to make things happen.

If you made important decisions in September or October, chances are you’re now seeing the results of those choices. Sometimes these decisions are not clear at the time we make them, but each choice is carefully considered by a Sagittarius, after analysis and review many times.

Right now, you are under very good aspects, which is an opportunity to advance. Don’t get hooked on negative comments or bad energy. Go ahead and do what you feel is right, fair and convenient for you. By doing so, it will also be beneficial for your loved ones. Stay your course and follow your intuition, Sagittarius.

Capricorn

It’s a crucial moment for you, Capricorn. Saturn is giving you strength, power, energy, ability, intuition and perception when it is in Pisces. Additionally, Jupiter retrograde in Taurus is generating positive influences, bringing new and different things into your life.

As we approach the end of the year, it’s a good time to reflect on the path you’ve taken so far. You are where you are on your own merits, and you don’t need to please everyone. If others do not understand your true self, your plans, your way of being or your philosophy of life, it is not your responsibility. This is not selfishness, but self-love.

Keep your feet on the ground, your heart in your hands and your eyes in the sky. Make decisions that benefit your inner peace and tranquility. Right now, the most important thing is your well-being and being true to your authentic self.

Aquarium

For Aquarians there is an exciting renaissance underway. You are beginning to understand who you are, where you are going, and what your goals in life are. You feel very pleased with yourself as you realize your ability to achieve this and much more. You know that taking the first step is crucial, and once you take it, everything starts to flow.

You have been working on freeing yourself from bondage and worrying about what others think, which has allowed you to realize your strength, power, and abilities to make your dreams come true. This week, you could receive an interesting proposal that aligns with your short-term future. It may involve important contacts at a local, national or even international level.

This is the perfect time to make a decision that could have a significant impact on your life. It’s time to trust your intuition and take the next step towards your goals.

Fish

For you, dear Pisces, with Neptune now direct, the veil will be lifted from your eyes and you will begin to understand things that were confusing to you before. It is time to observe and listen carefully, to speak less but without stopping expressing yourself, since your ability to know and love is admirable, but sometimes it hinders your ability to receive.

This direct Neptune tells you that it is time to succeed in all aspects of your life: love, peace, money, harmony, work and even changes and renovations in your home. In the love sphere, there are great opportunities for you. If you are not in a relationship, this week could bring you extraordinary attraction and magnetism.

It is a time to open yourself to receive all the good that life has to offer you. Take advantage of this positive energy and let the force of Neptune guide you to success and fulfillment in all areas of your life.

With information from Mizada Mohamed

