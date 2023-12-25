Aries

The influence of Jupiter, the planet of triumph and prosperity, manifests in Aries starting on December 30, when Jupiter will be direct. During the week of the 29th to the 4th, these energies will be prominent, granting you gifts, rewards and recognition. Despite a year full of changes and transformations, you have emerged victorious, showing confidence and determination. Now, the door to abundance is open to you, not only at work and professionally, but also emotionally and family-wise. The universe offers you great gifts and rewards, reaping what you truly deserve in terms of unity, home, harmony and happiness.

It is time for Aries to receive recognition that will fill the soul with joy, especially with some members of their family. The universe offers you this period to enjoy the blessings and achievements you have reaped.

Taurus

A favorable period is predicted for Taurus, with significant changes personally, sentimentally, economically and socially. These changes will translate into a constant flow of opportunities and benefits, although it is recommended not to overanalyze love situations to avoid self-imposed blockages. The key advice is to think less, feel more and act with determination, staying away from negative comments that may hinder this final cycle of the year.

This period has marked considerable transformations for Taurus, mostly positive, allowing them to evaluate personal relationships and important decisions. The introspection carried out has paved the way for crucial determinations in the personal and family sphere, providing a feeling of serenity. In addition, economic growth is in sight, with increasing incomes, which opens opportunities to make investments or settle outstanding debts, including starting one's own projects or advantageous negotiations in real estate.

Gemini

Gemini, this end of the year is full of festivity, joy and gratitude, urging you not to allow other people's comments to interfere with your well-being. Jupiter's entry into Taurus on the 30th, along with the presence of three planets in Sagittarius, creates a powerful alignment that will benefit your life. Mercury, Mars and Venus, being in the same mutable Cross as you, will provide you with support to unblock stagnant situations in areas such as home, personal relationships, work and negotiations, making it easier for you to free yourself from the past to live in happiness, peace and harmony in the future. present.

It is time for Gemini to open up to the abundance that the universe has in store. This planetary alignment promises to assist you in various spheres of your life, helping you overcome obstacles and free yourself from ties that impede your progress. Get ready to take advantage of this opportunity and receive the gifts that the universe has prepared for you, dear Gemini.

Cancer

Cancer, intriguing proposals await you that are not limited only to the workplace; These include love, peace, serenity and transformation in the way you perceive, feel and act. An opportunity for self-discovery is coming, to define who you are, your goals and who you want to share your path with. An impressive job offer is on the horizon, bringing you a message that will capture your attention and align with your desires. Likewise, stalled negotiations and agreements will find a clear path to fruition, bringing you positive news as you transition into the new year.

In this period, a significant week is ahead, marked by profound changes that will give you peace and tranquility. You are breaking patterns, abandoning comfort zones and ingrained habits to pursue your dreams. This release of action allows you to explore intuition, perception and creativity, leading you towards that which you have always longed for.

Leo

Leo, this week brings you opportunities that need to be taken advantage of with a positive and enthusiastic attitude, combining knowledge and a contagious smile. It is a favorable time to express your needs both in the domestic and professional spheres. This stage encourages deep introspection, allowing you to understand the value of the present moment, prioritizing health, peace, love and tranquility, fundamental aspects to find new opportunities.

It has been a year of intense growth, learning, and overcoming challenges for Leos. Many have discovered the necessary strength, commitment and capacity for dedication. This reflection has allowed us to discern who deserves to be on his path and to whom love and blessings are sent.

Virgo

Virgo, the wheel of fortune is turning in your favor, inviting you to open your eyes, soul and heart to make one of your dreams come true. This year you have learned not to let yourself be stopped by negative or malicious comments, understanding that making things happen depends on your actions. Since late August and early September, the changes and transformations you initiated are about to bear significant fruit, bringing joy, peace and serenity this week.

The decisions you made, freeing yourself from the weight of other people's opinions, have given positive results. The week is full of achievements, especially in matters that were stagnant, not only for you but also for a member of your family. This period is shaping up to be a time of celebration and satisfaction for the progress achieved.

Libra

Libra, Venus is your ruling planet, moves into Sagittarius from December 29, bringing with it a wave of surprises, news and opportunities from December 29 to January 4. These days promise rest and vacations, but also a magical energy that will bring you significant fruits and achievements. It is time to feel worthy of triumph, success, abundance and prosperity, taking advantage of your positive mind and an intuition strengthened by the presence of multiple planets in Sagittarius and the Sun in Capricorn.

The last few weeks have led you to have premonitory dreams and a keen perception of what is happening around you, connecting you with your guides, angels and teachers. Good news is emerging for both you and your family, with changes in the economy and the signing of contracts and agreements that will be finalized starting next week, with the return of Mercury direct in Sagittarius until January 13, leaving behind its retrograde phase starting on January 1st.

Scorpion

Scorpio, justice is on your way after difficult times and adverse situations. Everything begins to fall into place, reflecting the influence of the patience, prudence, perseverance and tenacity that you have shown. This moment brings you significant results, where you will receive the fruits of triumph, success, abundance and prosperity, not only in your work life but also in your relationship with yourself, your loved ones and friends.

You have closed cycles, you have distanced yourself from situations and this is reflected in your ability to move from negative thoughts to a positive mindset. Although life continues to present challenges, you have managed to overcome them. Starting December 27 and 28, with the full moon in Leo, positive and beautiful changes are predicted for both you and your loved ones. This period will bring good news and transformations to your life.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, this year has been a swing of ups and downs, an emotional roller coaster. However, this week brings a phase of deep introspection with the waxing moon and full moon in Leo on the 28th. From January 29-4, Mercury, Venus and Mars will align in Sagittarius along with Jupiter direct in Taurus on the 30th, giving you a powerful boost in love, peace, unity, work and finances.

Your generous and noble heart will bear notable fruits, especially with the arrival of good news with the full moon on the 28th. Venus will remain in Sagittarius until January 13, ending its retrograde on January 1, marking the right time to carry out your analyzes and decisions. The universe is ready to reward you in spades, it is time to receive and win.

Capricorn

Capricorn, the moment brings you providence, growth, abundance and prosperity, especially through your friendships and social contacts. It is a good time to take quick action on your plans and projects, whether by sending emails, making calls or contacting relevant people, taking advantage of the loving energy that surrounds this end of the year and the change of mood with the arrival of the new year.

The opportunities are in front of you, so move forward without stopping your steps, something you know how to do very well. The current planets offer you the opportunity to turn some of your dreams into reality, receiving calls that will fill your life with joy and happiness. These contacts may be linked to negotiations, procedures or agreements that you thought had been forgotten, showing that everything falls into place at the right time.

Aquarium

Aquarius, this moment brings you a wave of good news that has filled your heart with happiness and satisfaction. At home, there are applause, rewards and recognition for both you and some members of your family. If you have negotiations or partnerships started at the end of July or beginning of August, you will receive news that will bring you peace of mind, serenity and joy, as these synergies will have significant benefits for the next year.

The arrival of Jupiter in Taurus from December 30 and Venus in Sagittarius on the 29th indicate the opening of channels of abundance and prosperity for you and those involved. This period predicts good news in your home, marking a path of fortune and well-being for all those involved.

Fish

Pisces, periods of travel, changes of residence, remodeling and movements in your possessions are coming, all driven by highly positive and clear thinking about your goals and desires. With Jupiter and Neptune, your ruling planet, direct from December 30, significant opportunities open up to make your dreams come true, as long as you eliminate mental and emotional barriers.

Neptune can bring some nebulosity, but it is essential to remember that Jupiter, also influential for you, is direct. Venus in Aries and Jupiter direct in Taurus from December 29 and 30 respectively, favor key aspects of your life, from your home to your travels and your inner peace. If you are looking for stability in love, this week and the next can bring satisfaction and fulfillment in existing relationships or the beginning of a new and significant one.

