Taurus

Your vitality seems to be at its peak with a magnetic force and chemical attraction evident thanks to the influence of Venus in Scorpio, your ruling planet.

This is an opportune time to receive what is due to you. You are overcoming obstacles, leaving aside jealousy and fears, and you are preparing to move forward without limitations.

Leo

Leo, Jupiter is currently completely aligned in your favor, and with this planetary influence comes triumphs, successes, abundance and prosperity.

This is a period where doors open for your growth and expansion, especially in areas related to travel, philosophy and projects abroad.

Libra

You find yourself surrounded by positive energy, especially in everything related to the home. If you are in the process of moving, remodeling or planning changes to your space, this week becomes crucial for you.

You are experiencing a time of good fortune, abundance and prosperity. You seem to have the magic keys to open any door that comes your way.

Capricorn

The entry of Mercury retrograde on December 13 is giving you strength, security, dedication and commitment to achieve what you want to be and do what you set out to do.

You are at a crucial moment to make decisions that will have an immediate impact on your near future. It's time to make important determinations for your next steps.

Fish

This week, Pisces, you will see how those things you have wanted so much begin to materialize. Doors that seemed closed now open wide, allowing you access to what previously seemed unreachable.

You head towards the end of the year with joy and a large dose of happiness, with the satisfaction of seeing your desires come true.

With information from Mizada Mohamed

