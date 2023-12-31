Few people have been as influential in pop culture as the creative, considered by many to be the father of modern gaming. Now, in a new interview they ask themselves: What comes after changing the world?

Shigeru Miyamoto has been present in many consolessince retro con NES y SNES and until now with Nintendo Switch. But the creative does not think as much about retiring as many may believe.

In an interview with The Guardian, the creator of Mario and Zelda talks a little about the time when he started at the company where he grew up; when video games were not yet defined as such.

Arcades and home consoles were crawling in their early versions and don't look much like those of today: “Even old people like me now know what games are,” says Miyamoto.

“Nowadays it is very common to use PCs and smartphones, pencil and paper are used as before. The frontier of the video game is less and less etched in stone.” And after this, the media can't help but ask him about his retirement.

“More than retiring, I think more about the day I leave,” he answered with a smile. “In these times you have to think about things in a five-year period, so I do think about who I can transfer things to, in case something happens.

I really appreciate that there is so much energy around things I've worked on. “They are things that have already gone out into the world… they were cultivated by others, other people raised them, helped them grow, so in that sense I no longer feel too much of an owner of them.”

The creator of Mario Bros and other sagas continues to surprise

Mario, Link and other of his creations already have a life of their own inside and outside of Nintendo, but Shigeru Miyamoto's name is still synonymous with the company and with its motto of fun when creating video games.

And even if he retired, no one would forget his influence; although he doesn't see it that way. “There's a scene in Iron Man where the president goes to his own company and Security won't let him in, but he points to the portrait of him and says 'That's me!'” he says, laughing.

“But I really hope that the team I work with at least remembers me as the creator of these things!”, although Miyamoto had already passed on the baton in the development of the franchises that brought him fame; even though he continues to supervise the games.

Best Nintendo Switch accessories you can buy

These are the key accessories to get the most out of your Nintendo Switch: controllers, cases, memory cards and many more.

See list

Development is now intergenerational, those They grew up with Mario, Zelda or Animal Crossing They now work on these games alongside their original designers; few Nintendo executives have left.

The aforementioned media recalls an interview with Shinya Takahashi in 2019 about Miyamoto: “He is not involved in development, but he does supervise entire projects and identify problems: 'This part is bad, this part is bad, THIS part is bad!' “he said smiling.

“It's rare that he says something is good. He's actually a shy person; even when something is well done, he doesn't say it much to someone directly,” maybe that's why Miyamoto thinks more about death than retiring.