Stock market, Piazza Affari flat in the middle of the session. Spread stable under 180 basis points

The stock market was little moved at the mid-session mark after a rising start along with the other European stock markets. The index Ftse Mib now marks +0.01% at 30,430 points. In the rest of Europe, Paris keep it up by 0.09% while Frankfurt drops 0.12%. London is up 0.26%.

European stock markets: losing momentum as US inflation awaits

European stock markets lose momentum as investors prepare for the latest inflation reading in the United States and interest rate decisions by major central banks. There Fedthe Bce and the Bank of England they will announce their monetary policy decisions in the next few days and guide the markets on the rate path. After opening cautiously higher, they had strengthened but have now weakened.

However, Piazza Affari is in a positive phase and close to the highest levels of the last 15 years, awaiting the crucial data in the afternoon on US inflation which will guide the Fed’s choices in today’s and tomorrow’s meeting, from which indications on the future easing of monetary tightening are expected. In the morning, the German Zew index on economic sentiment did well, rising above forecasts.

Returning to the Milanese price list, halfway through the session Bpm Bank marks a +1.1% after the presentation of the plan to 2026 which envisages growth in profits and dividends, while the CEO Chestnut once again denied the possibility of a merger with Monte Paschi, which today loses 1.7%. Among other banks Bper at -1%, while in the financial field Fineco drops 1.6%. Mixed trend among energy companies, with Enel +0,4%, Terna +0,9%, A2A -0.9%. Among other blue chips Tim down 0.8%, Inwit -1%, bene remember e Amplifier.

Spread below 180 basis points

Lo spread between BTPs and Bunds remains stable at 179 points, a slight increase compared to yesterday’s closing. The ten-year yield drops below 4%, to 3.99%, against the previous 4.017%.

Government bonds: 7.5 billion Bots assigned annually, rates falling

The Treasury has allocated all 7.5 billion euros Annual bots expiring in December 2024. The coverage ratio was 1.31 times the requested amount. The rate fell by 33 basis points to 3.528%, the lowest level since last May.

