Suara.com – PT Mitsubishi Motors Krama Yudha Sales Indonesia (MMKSI) said that it does not rule out the possibility of presenting a Mitsubishi XForce hybrid that combines an oil-fueled engine and electricity.

PT MMKSI Product Planning Department Ngabehi Marzuq said that his party is ready to provide XForce hybrid as long as there is demand from the market.

“We are not ruling out the possibility. We will also listen to customers,” said Beji on the sidelines of the Infinite Xcitement Media Adventure 2023 event, in Semarang, Central Java this weekend.

Behi, Marzuq’s nickname, said that future trends will also determine whether MMKSI will bring the XForce with two engines to Indonesia or not.

“We will also look at future trends. If a hybrid is needed, then we will try to provide it,” he added.

Previously, plans to produce the Mitsubishi XForce hybrid were widely discussed after Mitsubishi decided to produce the Xpander Hybrid in Thailand. XForce and Xpander use the same engine.

Apart from that, several XForce challengers in Indonesia also have hybrid variants and even battery-based pure electric.

For example, the Yaris Cross Hybrid, the Chery Omoda E5 which has gone on sale and the electric Hyundai Creta which is said to be launched next year.

Mitsubishi XForce was launched at GIIAS 2023, last August, in two types, namely Exceed and Ultimate, which are the most luxurious variants. Prices for the Mitsubishi XForce start from IDR 379.9 million for the Exceed variant and IDR 412.9 million for the Ultimate.

As of December 2023, around 5500 XForce units have been sold in Indonesia since August and 1000 units have been sent to consumers since last November.