Nowadays, not only is it common to use passwords on the Internet, but the most common thing is that you need them for an endless number of things: emails, work applications, social networks, banking apps… the list is almost endless. That’s why some people prefer to use the same one almost always, and others prefer to vary it, just in case.

But what there is no doubt about is that There are some mistakes that everyone makes when using passwords and that, naturally, make you vulnerable.

In a world, the digital one, increasingly shaken by cyber scams and attacks of all kinds, and in which information is gold, it does not hurt to review them carefully. They may save you more than one disappointment:

Passwords that are too weak or common

DepositPhotos

Using weak or excessively common passwords is one of the most fundamental mistakes that should be avoided. Passwords like “123456” or “password” are easily crackable, leaving accounts vulnerable to brute force attacks. Keep in mind that any account you use virtually is always available to criminals as well.

Creating strong passwords involves combining upper and lower case letters, numbers, and special characters. Opting for non-obvious phrases or personal acronyms can make passwords more resistant to the unfortunately common hacking attempts.

Password reuse

Password reuse is another very common failure. Using the same password on multiple accounts can result in a massive security issue if one account is compromised. If someone has access to one, they can have access to all.

Adopting a unique password policy for each account is essential. Using a password manager can make it easier to manage multiple passwords without compromising security.

Store passwords in browsers

Getty

Saving passwords in browsers can be convenient, and sometimes practically unavoidable, but also a risk factor, especially if someone else has access to the device or if you share a computer at work. Sometimes even Opting for the traditional method and writing them down on paper is safer, as long as it is safe.

Turning off saving passwords in browsers and opting for a password manager offers an extra level of security and control.

Ignore security alerts

Ignoring security alerts, such as unauthorized access attempts or suspicious password changes, can lead to serious consequences. Don’t make the mistake of thinking that these are things that can happen to others, but not to you.

Taking any security alert seriously and taking immediate action, such as changing the password or reporting the incident to the platform, is essential to protect the account.

Do not renew passwords from time to time

Many users forget to update their passwords regularly. Keeping the same password for long periods increases the likelihood of it being discovered.

Establishing a habit of changing passwords from time to time is crucial. Additionally, upon receiving notifications to update, it is important to address these requests immediately.

Taking all these tips into account, and not falling into the mistakes that everyone makes when using passwords, will not make you invulnerable, but it will reduce the risks of running into certain dangers. In addition, you will live more peacefully, something that is always appreciated.