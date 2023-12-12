loading…

The Stainless Steel Chemical Tanker MT STINDA 19.9 K was attacked while sailing through the Red Sea. Photo/AS J Ludwig Mowinckels Rederi

SANAA – A massive fire broke out on a commercial ship in the Red Sea after it was hit by a missile launched from territory controlled by the Yemeni militant movement Ansar Allah, also known as the Houthis.

This news was revealed by the news portal The War Zone on Monday (11/12/2023), citing United States (US) officials.

“The Norwegian chemical tanker Strinda, owned by Bergen-based shipping company A/SJ Ludwig Mowinckels Rederi, was attacked by missiles coming from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen and hitting 60 miles north of the Bab al-Mandab Strait in the Red Sea, ” the report said citing a US official, who did not want to be named.

Tanker crews are putting out the fire, according to one of the officials.

“The United States Navy Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Mason responded to a distress call and sighted the tanker,” the report said.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed in

“At approximately 4 pm EST (21:00 GMT) on December 11, the Motor Tanker STINDA was attacked by what is thought to be an Anti-Ship Cruise Missile (ASCM) launched from Houthi-controlled Yemeni territory as it passed Bab-el-Mandeb . STRINDA reported damage that caused a fire on the ship, but there are no casualties at this time,” said the CENTCOM statement.

The command said there were no US ships in the area at the time of the attack, adding the USS Mason responded to the tanker’s mayday call and assisted the ship.

(she)