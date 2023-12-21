The abilities of both characters are very similar, but Miss Marvel has managed to surpass Reed Richards thanks to this factor

In a corner, Kamala Khan, known as Ms. Marvel, deploys his powers on the campus of Empire State University, facing off against a gigantic Stark Sentinel robot. In the other, Reed Richards, alias Mister Fantastic, fighting Wanda's forces in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” Two heroes, two similar powers, but one big difference: durability.

Ms. Marvel and her unique immunity

Number 4 of “Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant”, illustrated by Iman Vellani, Sabir Pirzada, Adam Gorham, and others, immerses us in a epic battle at Empire State University. Here, Kamala Khan, newly discovered as a mutant, finds herself in the eye of the storm of Orchis, an anti-mutant organization. But what really stands out is her unique ability: Kamala seems to be immune to being torn aparta power that is tested against the implacable Stark Sentinel.

At the same time, in the MCU, Mister Fantastic shows his vulnerability. During the fight against the Scarlet Witch in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” Reed Richards suffers a brutal death, being literally torn apart. This makes us wonder: could it be that Ms. Marvel has greater durability than the leader of Marvel's First Family?

The power comparison: Khan vs Richards

Ms. Marvel's fight with the Stark Sentinel is a living proof of your resistance. Despite the robot's efforts, Kamala remains unharmed, suggesting a superiority in terms of durability compared to Mister Fantastic. Reed Richards, while possessing incredible abilities, has shown to have weaknesses, such as his susceptibility to magic and, interestingly, tickling!

This discovery about Ms. Marvel's durability not only adds a new dimension to her character, but also poses intriguing possibilities for his future in the MCU. How will this advantage influence your future battles? Will Kamala Khan be the key to confronting threats that even Mister Fantastic couldn't?

“Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant #4,” on sale now, is not only an exciting superhero story; represents a changing of the guard in the MCU. Kamala Khan emerges not only as a powerful heroine, but as a symbol of a new era in marvelone where youth and resistance combine to face the challenges of the superhero universe.

Miss Marvel's powers

Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan, is a superheroine who has captured the imagination of many fans in the Marvel Universe. Her powers, known as “embiggening”they allow you alter its size and shapewhich makes her a unique figure in the superhero landscape.

The highlight of his abilities is his ability to increase in size, which gives him superhuman strength and endurance. This ability not only allows you change the size of your limbs but also alter your entire body structure, giving it a significant tactical advantage in combat. Besides, Kamala can stretch her bodysimilar to Mister Fantastic, but with a noticeably superior durability.

Another interesting aspect of his powers is his ability to heal quickly. Although he is not invulnerable, the speed at which he recovers from injuries is remarkable, allowing him to stay in battle even after taking considerable hits. This resilience not only speaks of his physical strength but also of his tenacity and fighting spirit.

Emotionally and symbolically, Ms. Marvel's powers reflect her personal journey as a young mutant discovering their identity and place in the world. His ability to change shape and size can be seen as a metaphor for his identity searcha struggle that many young people can relate to.

Ms. Marvel's powers They are a fascinating mix of strength, versatility and endurancecombined with a meaningful personal narrative. These abilities not only make her powerful in the physical sense, but also add depth to her character and resonance with her audience.