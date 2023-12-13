Miravia has started the Christmas campaign in a big way. And this Xiaomi Smart TV is a good example of this: with 50 inches, Android TV and 4K screen, it is one of the best gifts that we can consider for these holidays. And during these days, Miravia has reduced it by 30%! Run before it runs out.

The Smart TV market is one of the most dynamic that we can find within the consumer electronics sector. Most manufacturers are immersed in a constant race to add new functionalities and innovations to their devices with the aim of positioning themselves in the market. And among all the brands that we can currently find on the market, Xiaomi is one of those that stands out especially. Both for the number of products that its catalog contains and for their specifications.

This Xiaomi TV A2 50 is the best example of this. A Smart TV with a design that attracts attention, a spectacular relationship between quality and price and which, in addition, is currently on promotion at Miravia for its Christmas campaign. From the 499 euros that it has as a RRP, it goes to 349.99 euros. A 30% discount, only for the fastest!

Say goodbye to frames

Xiaomi has done a very good job in terms of design, completely eliminating the frames of this Xiaomi TV A2. In this way, we can make the most of its 50 inches, with a large screen diagonal. In terms of quality, this is a high-quality 4K Ultra HD panel. A set of features that will allow us to fully enjoy all the content that we are going to be able to view: series, movies, documentary premieres… All with the best quality, thanks to the DCI P3 color gamut standard, typical of the film industry.

Xiaomi Smart TV A3 50

In addition, it is combined with its Dolby Audio technology, so that the sound quality is on par with that of the image. Offering us a large number of options when it comes to being able to start with our favorite titles.

Android TV: a world of possibilities

Xiaomi has opted for Android TV to provide us with a world of possibilities within our reach. Through this operating system we will be able to access more than 400 movies and programs, as well as a total of more than 5,000 applications that will be available for us to download. In addition, everything can be controlled through voice commands, thanks to the button found on the Google Assistant remote control.

With it, we will be able to do everything we want to do: check the weather, the calendar we have for the next few days, change the wallpaper or ask it to select a new movie to watch. A world of possibilities is now at our disposal.

Furthermore, thanks to the fact that it has integrated Chromecast, we will be able to send all the content from our mobile device to our television screen. Making this whole experience much more fluid and organic.

During these days, on the occasion of the Miravia Christmas campaign, we will be able to find this Xiaomi at the best price: going from the 499 euros that it has as a RRP, to 349.99 euros. Do not miss the opportunity!