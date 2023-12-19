Now that more and more operators are betting on make the leap to 5G, maybe all you need is a mobile phone compatible with this fifth generation of mobile networks. If you thought that making this upgrade had to be expensive, don't think twice, because today you can get a Xiaomi model for less than 100 euros at Miravia. To do this, yes, you will have to take advantage of the opportunity to get up to 30% discount on their app for new customers.

5G compatible processor

Let's go to the main reason why we highlight this mobile. Within the low-cost segment we know that we have to make certain concessions regarding the specifications of our mobile phone, but the POCO M4 is really complete in all aspects and, indeed, it has 5G. Specifically, it is supports dual 5G mode (SA/NSA) and has dual 5G SIM. This will take you up a notch to make better use of your operator's network, with theoretical download speeds of up to 2.77 Gbps.

This is thanks to the fact that it contains the procesador MediaTek Dimensity 700, compatible with this technology. In addition, the incorporation of this 7 nm processor is also reflected in low consumption, which maximizes the hours that its battery can last.

It also stands out, for example, for having a panel that is quite interesting for your eyes. Specifically, it has a screen the size of 6.58 inches at FHD+ resolution. To protect it from scratches, the glass is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass. It has DynamicSwitch technology, which allows you to automatically choose the most optimal refresh rate (up to 90 Hz) depending on what you are doing: watching videos, playing video games, etc.

POCO M4 5G cameras and battery

The point where we are going to miss the most that it is at least a mid-range mobile at the level of those of now is going to be the camera. Even so, it is quite effective for occasional use. It has a 13 MP dual camera. In addition, it has AI to improve photos, compensating to a certain extent for the lack of megapixels.

Following the unwritten rule in current mobile phones, in this case we have a 5,000 mAh high capacity battery, which has become the industry standard. In addition, as we mentioned before, it has a low-power processor for the great performance it provides and the 5G network helps use less energy.

For example, according to the manufacturer's estimates, the POCO M4 5G would have enough battery for 16 hours of continuous Internet browsing, 32 hours of calls, 189 hours of music or 22 hours of video playback. When you have to load it, you can do it using 18W fast charging so as not to waste the whole day in the process.

Don't miss this opportunity to make the leap to 5G at the best possible price. The phone has more outstanding features than other regulars in that sub-100 euro segment such as the Redmi A2, so it is better that for the same price you get the best on the market with that budget. Follow our purchase links and get it in the Miravia flash offers this Christmas. There you will see that they have it reduced to 112.30 euros for the model with 4 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64 GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.

POCO M4 5G mobile phone

If you use the new user and first purchase discounts, the total will be 102.30 if you buy it online and 97.30 euros final price if you buy it in the app following our purchase link. It has free shipping and you can pay in installments through Klarna.