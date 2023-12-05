For more than a month there has been no news from Minnie Chan, a Hong Kong journalist who works for the South China Morning Post (SCMP) newspaper, owned by the Chinese multinational Alibaba. At the end of October, Chan went to Beijing, the capital of China, to follow the Xiangshan forum, an international conference focused on security and defense issues: since then no trace of her had been seen. Chan’s disappearance was initially reported by the Japanese newspaper Kyodo News, which last Thursday wrote an email to the SCMP editorial team to obtain reassurance. The SCMP responded that Chan is currently on “personal leave” and that he had heard from her family that she would need time to “handle a private matter”, but did not reveal further details.

The most widespread fear is that Chan may have been arrested by the Chinese authorities: the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) association said it was “very concerned” by the news of Chan’s disappearance, and urged Beijing to “immediately reveal where find and, if she is incarcerated, to proceed with her immediate release”. The NGO Committee to Protect Journalists, which deals with the protection of press freedom, also spoke about Chan’s disappearance, asking the Chinese authorities to “immediately reveal her position and guarantee her safety”. The Hong Kong Journalists Association also expressed concern about Chan’s safety, and asked the SCMP to provide further information.

Concerns about Chen’s safety are reinforced by the fact that, in recent years, several journalists have been arrested by Chinese authorities while carrying out their work: for example, in October the Australian TV presenter Cheng Lei was released by the government after a detention lasted more than three years: she was arrested on espionage charges in 2020, at a time of strong tensions between Australia and China.