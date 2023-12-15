Suara.com – Minister of Health (Menkes) Budi Gunadi Sadikin claims to have prepared four strategies if Indonesia faces the next pandemic such as Covid-19, which in recent times has begun to show an increase.

These four strategies include health workers to weapons or medical devices.

Budi revealed this in a discussion held at the Advanced Indonesia Media Center, Thursday (14/12/2023) yesterday. Initially, he compared it to facing a pandemic like going to war.

“There are three types of war faced by humans. First, war with nature. Second, war between humans, and third, war against pathogens or pandemics,” said Budi.

Budi then said that to face the war against the pandemic, the first strategy that is most needed is reserve health workers. This is the same as military troops in war.

“Health reserve personnel, the same as the military. We also create digital health reserves. So we digitally record our people who have experience in dealing with disasters, how and who they are and they can be called at any time,” he said.

The second strategy, according to him, which is also important is weapons of war, aka medical equipment.

Research and Development

“So if defense has a weapons factory, we (health) have a factory for syringes, RnD (Research and Development), all kinds of things,” he said.

The third strategy, continued Budi, requires PCR labs in all districts and cities in Indonesia. Then fourthly, ammunition for ultimate weapons such as recombinant DNA technology and others is needed.

“The lab is health intelligence to see where the virus comes from. We also need a Genomic Sequencing Laboratory. So if we already know our enemies who are making hundreds of millions of people die from animals, we will have prepared the Integrated One Health strategy,” he said.