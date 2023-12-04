The director of the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Prophecy)David Aguilar Romero, announced that the 20% increase al minimum salary will benefit commodity consumers. The increase will be from January 1, 2024.

“Due to the announcement of an increase in the minimum wage, consumers will be beneficiaries, especially remembering that we have constantly falling inflation,” said.

In today’s morning conference by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Aguilar Romero highlighted that Self-service stores offer 24 products from the basic basket for less than the agreed upon 1,039 pesos.

“In the central zone we have Mega Soriana Tacuba here in Mexico City with a price per basket of 1,029 pesos compared to Chedraui Flores Magón in Cuernavaca, where below 800 pesos we find it at 745 pesos; in the northern zone We have Soriana Híper with a price per basket of 1,010 pesos.

“In Morelia, Michoacán, we found that at Walmart Mil Cumbres this same basket was 799.80 pesos,” among others.

