The National Minimum Wages Commission (CONASAMI) publishes year after year a table with the minimum wages of 61 trades and professions.

On this occasion, the minimum wages that will govern in the country as of January 1, 2024were established by Resolution issued by the Council of Representatives of the National Minimum Wages Commission on December 1, 2023.

For the sixth consecutive year there is an increase in the minimum wage, which will be 249 pesos per day.

Some of the professions that are supposed to gain in 2024 already with the increase, It is the reporters and photographers, who should earn, at least, 16,722 pesos per month.

Also on the list are social workers, who, at a minimum, must receive 9,619 pesos, while leveling and dredging machinery operators will also receive, as a minimum wage, 9,100 pesos per month.

Other professions with higher minimum salaries of 8,500 pesos are:

Agricultural machinery operators Mechanics in car and truck repair Bricklayers Carpenters Cooks Freight truck driver Cabinetmaker Radiotechnician Assistant secretary

