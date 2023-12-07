In Jalisco will be 9 mil 740 workers who receive an increase in 20 percent in his salary as announced by the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

According to the Institute of Statistical and Geographic Information (IIEG) of the 2 million 013 thousand 431 registered with the IMSS only the 0.48 percent receives a minimum wage.

“If it is okay to increase the minimum wage, it is an act of justice, but we must be aware of generalizing and saying that millions of workers are going to benefit is a fallacy,” commented Mireya Pasillas Torres, director of the IIEG Statistical and Economic and Financial Information Unit.

The IIEG official recalled that a few years ago there was fear of increasing minimum wages because the fines were indexed to the minimum wage,

“When that was removed and the minimum wage was raised, there were no inflationary pressures because very few people received the increase,” he added.

After an agreement between the Government and the business and labor sectors, it was decided to raise the minimum wage from 207 pesos a day to 249 pesos, López Obrador reported when reporting the details of the fifth consecutive salary increase that he has made during his six-year term, and which will end next year. anus. The adjustment will also be applied in the free zone of the northern border where the minimum wage will go from 312 pesos daily to 375 pesos.

Last week, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that the minimum wage in Mexico will increase 20% in 2024, which will go from 207.44 pesos daily to 248.93 pesosthanks to the consensus of the Government, the employers and the unions.

For the border municipalities there will also be an increase in 20% to the minimum wage, so it will go from 312 to 375 pesos.

According to Coparmex, the increase in minimum wages will benefit 6.9 million workers insured throughout the countryof which 100 mil 985 They receive less than a monthly minimum wage.

*Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel

MF

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions