This first of December, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that an agreement was reached with the labor and business sectors to increase the minimum wage by up to 20%. which will be applied on January 1st of next year. In his conference, the president stated that it is historic because it means that his administration is going to fulfill what he offered at the beginning of his government to double the minimum wage in real terms, which has not happened for 50 years. at least.

The new increase in the minimum wage will only benefit workers who work in formal companies and who earn up to minimum wage. In the third quarter of 2023, the INEGI registered 19 million 681 thousand 392 workers in this sector, but of these, only those who work in formally registered companies will benefit since only these are obliged to comply with the provision that will be announced in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF). .

The minimum wage will go from 207.44 pesos to 249 pesos per day in 2024 for the Free Zone, while the Border Zone will have an increase to 375 pesos per daybut how will the fortnights and the monthly payment be?

In the case of the Free Zone, as mentioned it will remain at 249 pesos per day, which is equivalent to 7 thousand 508 pesos monthlyalthough of course this will have to be subtracted from the taxes paid to the Secretary of tax administration. As for the fortnights, they would remain 3 thousand 754 pesos.

For its part, for the northern border area, the salary will go from 312 pesos to 375 pesos per day, which is equivalent to 11 thousand 403 pesos monthly o 5 thousand 701 pesos biweekly.

