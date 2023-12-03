Let’s see the minimum and recommended requirements to play Hades on PC in the best way.

We are going to see in this Hades guide the minimum and recommended requirements to play in the best way on our PC. This roguelike from Supergiant Games is not at all demanding, so almost all low, mid or higher range systems should have no problem when moving it. We also leave you below the official list of minimum and recommended requirements for PC, both Windows and MacOS.

Minimum requirements for Windows

Operating system: Windows 7 SP1Processor: Dual Core 2.4 GHzMemory: 4GB RAMGraphics: 1GB VRAM / DirectX 10+ supportStorage: 15 GB of available space

Minimum requirements for Mac

Operating system: 10.13.6+Processor: Dual Core 2.4GHzMemory: 4GB RAMGraphics: Intel HD 5000 (must support Metal API)Storage: 15 GB GB of available spaceAdditional notes: MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac Mini late 2012 and newer; Mac Pro late 2013 and newer; MacBook 2015 and newer

Recommended requirements for Windows

Operating system: Windows 7 SP1Processor: Dual Core 3.0 GHz+Memory: 8GB RAMGraphics: 2GB VRAM / DirectX 10+ supportStorage: 20 GB of available space

Recommended requirements for Mac

Operating system: macOS 10.14+Processor: Quad Core 3.0 GHz+Memory: 8GB RAMGraphics: Intel UHD 630+ (must support Metal API)Storage: 20 GB of available space

We remind you that at any time you can access the settings to further optimize the visual or graphic settings of the game and adapt it to move the game in the best way depending on the characteristics of your computer. If you have any other questions about the game, you can consult the frequently asked questions about Hades.

