Mojang Studios will finally fulfill a request from the Minecraft community. After many years of waiting and many requests, the now popular game will look better than ever on current generation consoles. This is thanks to the fact that the studio is preparing an update that will finally enable the 4K in Xbox Series X|S.

Minecraft will finally run at 4K on Xbox Series X|S

Although the visual aspect of Minecraft is one of its charms, its fans have asked for adjustments for years and have made all kinds of mods to improve this section of the game. Mojang Studios decided to make a dream come true for gamers, who wanted to enjoy the title in 4K on their consoles.

Update 1.20.60.23 of the game is currently in testing phase in the program Minecraft Preview. The good news is that we already know some of the new features it will include. Among them is support for playing at 4K resolution on current consoles. Microsoft.

It is important to mention that the patch notes specify that support will reach both Xbox Series

We know that the update will also fix minor bugs and make a few adjustments to the user interface. Likewise, Realms Stories will be added, a new social hub for the Realms where players can share their best moments and see what other users are doing.

Additionally, the update will add the armadillo as the new mob. Unfortunately, there is no news about the release of a native version of the game for Xbox Series X|S or information about ray tracing support.

