In Minecraft there are many exploration possibilities, construction and survival in a randomly generated world. However, it is also a game that may harbor some hidden horrors, especially when it comes to the hostile creatures that lurk in the darkness. Among them, spiders are one of the most common and annoying enemies that we can find, since they can climb walls, jump on us and poison us with their fangs.

Well, if Minecraft spiders were even smaller and more numerous than they already are, They could turn into a nightmare for any player. This is precisely what a Minecraft user has discovered. has changed the size of these mobs with a new command, creating a scene worthy of a horror movie in one of the best-selling games of all time. If you want to see what happened, we'll show you below.

A player makes spiders multiply in Minecraft and it looks like a horror movie

We can now have normal sized spiders with the new size attribute

Reddit user PenguinTheOrgalorg has shared a video on the platform in which he shows how he has used the “generic.scale” command to reduce the size of Minecraft spiders to a scale of 0.1, 0.2 and 0.3, respectively. This command allows you to change the size of any mob in the game, including the player himself. The result is that the spiders they become as small as real spiders, but maintain their aggressive behavior and ability to inflict damage. The craziest thing about all this is that the player has filled a space with dozens of spiders tiny and has released them to see what they are capable of. It seems that it would be an unstoppable army if someone came across a group of these small spiders, since basically They could eliminate the player in a matter of seconds.

PenguinTheOrgalorg's experiment has made a big impression on other Reddit users, who have commented how scary it would be to encounter a situation like that in the game. Some have suggested creating a spider nest in the Nether, Minecraft's hell, to make it a place where anything could easily kill you. There have also been those who have asked about the technical details of the generic.scale command and how it affects other mob attributes, such as health or damage. In fact, it is possible to modify these aspects with other commands that have been recently introduced in-game, opening up a range of possibilities for customizing the Minecraft experience.

Minecraft spiders are one of the clearest examples of how such a simple game can generate such complex and varied situations. By simply changing the size of these mobs, the player has managed to transform them into a much larger and more terrifying threat than they already were. Without a doubt, this type of experiments that perhaps developers will consider in the future, since it adds another layer of difficulty when face these spider monsters. Be that as it may, Minecraft remains one of the best sandbox games in history and with each update it will continue to improve.

