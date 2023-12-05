It seems that Minecraft continues to receive news. In this case we bring you news focused on its latest available update.

Minecraft

Specifically, it has already been published game version 1.20.50which includes the following:

Improvements to Decorated Pots:

They now store up to a single set of objects. Hoppers, Hopper Minecarts and Droppers can insert or remove items from Decorated Pots. Comparators can read the number of items in the Decorated Pots. Players can interact with the Decorated Pots to insert items. They have no user interface and must be broken to recover their contents. Interactions with them cause them to tremble and emit a frequency 11 vibration. They can be shattered by projectiles, causing them to crumble and release their contents. Increased the maximum size of identical Decorated Pots to 64.

Bat:

Features a new look with an updated model, animations and textures.

Encyclopedia:

Complete renovation of the “How to Play” screen and creation of a new “Encyclopedia” screen. Correction of typographical errors and updating of references.

Equivalence with Vanilla:

Vindicators and Evokers can no longer spawn in a Peaceful world.

Experimental Features:

Added the Crafter Block, which can be crafted with Redstone Dust, Iron Ingots, Crafting Table and Dropper. Use specific particles when manufacturing. It has different sounds for manufacturing and failure. Explosion resistance of 3.5. A comparator connected to the Crafter emits a signal equal to the number of non-empty slots plus disabled ones. When items are moved to the Crafter from a Hopper or Dropper, they are distributed evenly instead of filling the first set. Upon receiving a signal from Redstone, the Crafter crafts and issues the item.

Copper Family:

Expansion of blocks including Chiseled Copper, Copper Grille, Copper Bulb, Copper Door and Copper Trapdoor. Oxidized and waxed variants for each type of block.

Toba Family:

Block expansion including Staircase, Slab, Wall and Chiseled variants, as well as Brick, Polished and Slab variants. They can be created in the Work and Cutting Table.

Rebalancing in Villager Exchanges:

Fixed an issue where Experimental Booksellers were not selling the highest level of their common enchantments.

Some bug fixes have also been added

