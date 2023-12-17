It doesn't always rain to everyone's liking.

Armadillos, the last mob to win the vote, are finally available in Minecraft.

Join the conversation

Minecraft is an extremely complex game, which can offer a more or less interesting experience depending on the user who is playing it. This also applies if we talk about mods, and the Mojang game has managed to remain one of the most played thanks to the modder community, despite the fact that the responsible team itself has published many interesting updates over the years. . Even so, fans of this game are not always entirely happy, and today Let's talk about one of the most recent cases.

We recently told you about how Minecraft prepared the arrival of armadillos to the game, since this was the animal that won the votes offered by Mojang. Despite having won the vote, and after offering images of this mob, Minecraft users have offered a rather curious complaint.

As you can see in the following Reddit post, many users of the game have specifically complained about the location of this animal's eyes. Instead of being located on the sides of the head, which in principle would be the most logical, they appear on the front of the face, something that has managed to surprise the users of the game.

Plis MOJAND, fix the armadillo eyes.

byu/HNightwingH inMinecraft

As you can see, some of the publications have managed to go viral, with hundreds of users agreeing with them. Of course, this This does not mean at all that Mojang will take into account this opinion from its community.but it is interesting to see how so many users agree.

A game that keeps updating

Minecraft was originally released in 2011, and since then it has not stopped receiving updates with the most interesting content, often inspired by that offered by different mods in the community. After this update that adds the armadillo as well as other features we hope that Mojang continue to offer us content for many years.

For this, and especially for the freedom it offers us, Minecraft is widely considered one of the best games in history, and It will probably maintain this status for many years to come..

Join the conversation