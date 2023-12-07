Everything seems to indicate that Naruto is not living up to his father’s legacy as Hokage.

This feat confirms that Minato Namikaze is a better Hokage than Naruto.

Join the conversation

It is no secret to anyone that the vast universe of Naruto is full of fascinating characters, who amazed fans with their immeasurable power and epic feats, managing to transcend through time, being Minato Namikaze, the Fourth Hokage, a clear example of thisbecause despite his fleeting appearances he managed to impact his followers.

In fact, Minato in himself was already a prodigyWell, at a young age managed to become the fourth Hokagecrowned as the youngest in history to obtain that title, making a great name in the Shinobi world, since, just by hearing his name, his adversaries preferred to surrender.

In addition, Naruto, his son also followed in his footsteps and managed to become Hokage, proving that he was made to lead the village of Konoha, as this was demonstrated with the various feats that this ninja performed. However, despite Naruto’s achievements, everything seems to indicate that his father continues to surpass himand this heroic feat confirms it.

Minato’s sacrifice confirms that he is a better Hokage than Naruto

As we have mentioned, despite its ephemeral appearances, Minato Namikaze gave glimpses of his immeasurable power and fascinating abilitiessince this prominent ninja was the creator of the Rasengan, being fundamental in the third Ninja War, in which he made a name for himself, to the point of being feared in the Shinobi world.

On the other hand, following in his father’s footsteps, Naruto also had incredible feats that placed him as one of the most decisive characters in the series.since he was able to stop Pain’s assault on Konoha, and also helped win the fourth Great Ninja War, added to that he was crucial in several events of great relevance, details that served to make he will become a Hokage and take the reins of this village.

However, despite all the feats he has accomplished Naruto before and after being Hokage, this position seems to have outgrown him, as many fans of the franchise have commented, since in the Boruto sequel has not had enough determination to put an end to many of the conflicts that have endangered the village.

Unlike his father, Minato Namikaze, who did not hesitate when making important decisions for the well-being of Konohaas could be seen after Obito and the Kyubi’s attack on this village, as the Yellow Lightning fought against this mysterious masked man to the point of almost killing him.

And it is that this ninja had to take other measures to stop the Nine-Tailed Foxsince he sealed half of this beast in his son and the other half in himself, managing to save Konoha and Naruto.

This feat of Minato has shown that he is a better Hokage than Narutosince his pulse did not tremble to make difficult decisions to protect the village and his loved ones, even though this would mean his death, which highlights the leadership of this prominent shinobi.

Evidently, Naruto’s feats throughout the series are undeniably amazingbut he could not make the necessary decisions to keep his adopted son, Kawaki, in linewhen he became a threat to Boruto and the village in general, which shows that, despite his great feats, he still has not overcome his father’s legacy as Hokage.

Without a doubt, both Minato and Naruto are prominent shinobi who have left a great legacy like Hokage. However, Naruto still has a long way to go so it is presumed that he could end up surpassing his father’s feats once and for all.

Join the conversation