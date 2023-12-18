Companies have had to face a new work scenario in which they have changed from the 100% in-person model to teleworking and, now, hybrid work predominates. This path has been full of learning, but also many mistakes. The most recurring has been the abuse of video call meetings, which represented a black hole for productivity.

The Workflow Index survey conducted by Slack reveals that the limit to maintaining productivity at adequate levels is two hours of meetings a day. Some companies even recommend that their employees reject meetings if they believe that their presence is not necessary or does not contribute anything, thus avoiding wasting resources and productive hours.

10,000 workers think the same: the limit is two a day. The new survey, of more than 10,000 office workers around the world, revealed that two hours of meetings were the pain point for most. The data indicates that employees who reported spending too much time on video calls were more than twice as likely to say they did not have enough time for tasks that were truly productive in their work. “Every minute in meetings is a minute without focus,” says Christina Janzer, senior vice president of research and analytics at Slack. “Meetings have their purpose, but time to focus is crucial.”

55% of executives surveyed acknowledged that they had too many meetings a day, while 27% of employees shared the same opinion. This excess of meetings leads the most involved employees to do these tasks outside of their working hours, something that approximately two in five workers do at least once a week. The effects were consistent in both virtual and in-person meetings.

Zoom fatigue and waste. This research adds to evidence showing the negative impacts of excessive or unproductive meetings. Such has been the abuse that a new risk factor for occupational health has been generated called 'Zoom Fatigue', which attributes the mental and physical exhaustion caused by the abuse of video call meetings, in which the brain must process the stimuli. differently than in face-to-face meetings.

A study conducted by expert Steven Rogelberg for Otter.ai indicates that large companies waste $100 million a year on unnecessary meetings. Shopify created a plugin for its calendar that quantified the cost of meetings to the company taking into account the salaries of the attendees. By simply showing the true cost of the meeting, it eliminated about 12,000 meetings a year, saving about $24 million.

If you don't contribute, leave. In more expeditious cases, companies encourage workers to reject meetings. Slack recommends that your employees set “No” as the default response for meeting requests. Changing the option to “Yes” implies a commitment to the decision, so the meeting is likely to be productive.

Always extreme, Elon Musk prefers that if any of the meeting attendees at his companies get bored in the meeting or have nothing to contribute, he simply gets up and leaves without further explanation. For Musk, excessive meetings are “the plague” of large companies.

Don't interrupt the wave. The Slack study reveals that, although there is no clear consensus on this, in general, it is best not to set up meetings during the early morning or late afternoon hours. 70% of the productive time of the day is concentrated in this period, so interrupting this period of concentration can be counterproductive.

71% of those surveyed believe that their least productive hours are between three and six in the afternoon.

Be careful what you wish for. Surprisingly, the Slack survey also revealed that a small portion of younger employees, or those with less than a year on the job, think they spend too little time in meetings.

This dynamic was also studied in a teleworking scenario, where new employees and junior profiles felt that the distance of teleworking from their mentors in the company made it difficult to learn their tasks. Experts attribute this to a need for newcomers to quickly integrate into the company's work dynamics and get involved in the project.

Image | Pexels (fauxels)