In some European countries the police do not have enough resources to devote themselves to the pursuit of pirates. It is a reality even though, increasingly, it is increasing the number of arrests. In Sweden, for example, in 2021, its equivalent to the Treasury (the Skatteverket), he chose to immerse himself fully in capturing pirates in order to support his colleagues. And the play turned out well for them.

Caught for not paying taxes

As you can imagine, pirates are not usually very used to paying VAT. Or, at least, not in all cases. There are large illegal organizations that do look for a way to pay taxes with the intention that their activity can go more unnoticed, but this is not always the case. This is now confirmed as a new opportunity for researchers to discover the pirates.

As we said, in 2021 the Skatteverket decided to get to work. Detected 200 IPTV sellers that they were possibly doing an illegal activity in both aspects: with a pirate service and without paying taxes. Of those 200, it was decided to investigate a total of 97. At that time, those almost 100 sellers had already set off the alarms and were leaving signs that they could be pirates. Because of this, the tax agents decided to ask for help from two entities that are dedicated to the fight against piracy: the Rights Alliance and the Nordic Content Protection. That was the starting point of the apocalypse for these pirates who have been hunted.

Cryptocurrencies have not saved them

In the past, hackers had the habit of charging for their services with their PayPal accounts. But the digital platform for receiving and sending money has become increasingly connected with banks and tax management entities, so, today, it does not provide them with as much reliability. Therefore, what they did was change PayPal to payment in cryptocurrencies. The bad news for them is that the Swedish Treasury has experience working with cryptocurrencies and they were not exactly blank when they encountered what the hackers believed to be an insurmountable wall.

The Skatteverket agents followed the money trail and did not flinch when they had to ask their counterparts in other countries to help them verify whether the discovered amounts had paid any type of tax in another country. The result was devastating: of the first 80 investigations that have already been completed, 73 of them correspond to IPTV pirates who, of course, They had not declared their taxes. The payment they would have to make to the Skatteverket in their country would have been 25% of each IPTV service or receiver sold, so these are not exactly small amounts.

Due to this, the Swedish Treasury Department celebrates that a total of requests for payment of 3.53 million dollars. It has not been revealed how much each pirate will have to pay, but the average would be around $50,000 per head. Considering that investigations are still ongoing and that Skatteverket agents believe they will uncover more pirates, it is obvious that the government will make a good amount of money from this anti-piracy work.

Presumably, the tax fine is not the only thing pirates have to face. Now that their identities have been discovered, one would imagine let the weight of the law fall on them due to the activity they were carrying out. For those who have not yet been hunted, what happened to these illegal IPTV sellers is going to be something to take into account. The fence is tightening.