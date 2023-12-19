On September 12, Google's antitrust trial began. The first case of this nature against a Big Tech in the last 20 years, in which the Washington Court had to determine whether Google is considered a monopoly or not in online searches.

This class action lawsuit from 30 states in the United States, representing 21 million consumers, was resolved a few months ago, but it was not until now that the terms of the agreement were made public.

Google has made public the terms that will be modified in the Google Play Store. In addition to this, it will have to pay 630 million dollars to the settlement fund to be distributed among the affected developers, in addition to another 70 million to a state fund.

On December 12, we learned of the ruling in the trial between Google and Epic Games. The judge determined that the Google Play Store was a monopoly and that the company had engaged in anti-competitive practices. Today we know some of the consequences that this verdict will have-

For 7 years, Google “will continue to allow Android to install third-party apps on mobile devices through means other than Google Play” For 5 years, Google will allow developers to offer an alternative in-app billing system alongside Google Play (also known as “User Choice Billing”) For 5 years, Google will not make developers offer their best prices to customers who choose Google Play and Google Play Billing For 4 years, Google will not prevent equipment manufacturers For 5 years, Google will not require your “consent” before an OEM preloads a third-party app store. For 5 years, Google will allow participating User Choice Billing developers to let their customers know users better prices elsewhere and “complete transactions using the developer's existing web-based billing solution in an integrated web view within their application”

These are just some of the changes that Google will have to make over the next few years, determining that developers have the right to show users better prices for their apps and subscriptions outside of the Play Store, as well as to allow downloads from alternative stores.





Another interesting point of the agreement has to do with the way in which Google warns us about the installation of external APKs. They will be required to “simplify the process and update the language used to inform users of the risks of downloading applications directly from the web for the first time.” This means that the banner that appears every time we try to install an external APK will have to be toned down.

These measures are just the beginning of the changes that will come to the Play Store. The agreement refers “only” to the trial between Google and the United States, but the terms of the agreement between Epic and Google have yet to be resolved after the latter lost the monopoly trial.

