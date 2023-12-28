Suara.com – The presence of the Minister of Defense (Menhan) Prabowo Subianto at the 2023 National Christmas celebration at Bethany Nginden Church, Surabaya, Wednesday (27/12), invited enthusiasm from the congregation, especially among millennials and gen-Z.

One of them is a member of the Indonesian Bethel Church (GBI) Maranatha Surabaya, Sheren (22). This woman from Banyuwangi could not contain her joy when she had the opportunity to take a selfie with Prabowo who was present with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

“When I took a (selfie) with Pak Jokowi and Pak Prabowo, I was really happy. Because they were very kind,” said Sheren.

This gen-Z woman admitted that she was happy when she got a selfie with Prabowo. The reason is, he also had time to chat with Prabowo, especially expressing his support for presidential candidate number 2 to become President of the Republic of Indonesia in 2024.

“The selfie with Pak Prabowo made me feel happy, because you talked to me and I said I supported you for the 2024 presidential election,” he said.

Sheren also said that at that moment Prabowo smiled at him and thanked him for his support.

“I said support, then I said God bless you too. You were smiling. You are friendly with the congregation here,” said Sheren.

He also hopes that Prabowo remains optimistic about being able to win the 2024 political contest. Moreover, according to him, Prabowo is very suitable and accepted among millennials and gen-z to become president.

“It's suitable, especially as Gibran's partner is flexible, social, can blend in with young people. Mr. Prabowo-Gibran, I support him. Stay enthusiastic, optimistic for 2024,” he said.

Not only Sheren, there were also Mona (26) and Jesiska (20), millennial and gen-z members who were also happy to be able to see and take photos with Prabowo at Bethany.

“Crying,” said Jesiska when giving her impression.

“Teharu, because I saw Mr. Prabowo. I also cheered Prabowo when (he) passed by,” said Mona.

Mona said that Prabowo was grateful to her and Jesiska for encouraging the process of becoming president in 2024. Apart from that, she expressed her pride in Prabowo's figure.

“The person is authoritative, firm, wise, and the person is also funny. Moreover, Prabowo (is) going viral with his animation,” said Mona.

“(Prabowo) is gentle, kind,” added Jesiska.

Mona really likes Prabowo if he becomes President of the Republic of Indonesia. He believes that Prabowo is very suitable among millennials and gen-z with his relaxed demeanor.

“In my opinion, it is very suitable. Because Prabowo also has a vision and mission that suits the current millennial generation. So, we also support Pak Prabowo running (to become) president in 2024,” he said.

“I believe that Mr Praboo will provide the best results for Indonesia to progress and develop,” he said.