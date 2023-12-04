loading…

The United States, Germany, Canada and Italy are countries that export weapons to Israel. They are a NATO power country. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – The military strength of the country that exports weapons to Israel became the spotlight in the midst of the Zionist military war against Hamas in Gaza, Palestine.

Israel is actually capable of producing its own weapons. However, they still buy or receive weapons aid from their Western allies.

According to data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), at least four countries are recorded as having supplied Israel with weapons. These are the United States, Germany, Canada and Italy respectively.

Military Strength of Arms Exporting Countries to Israel

1. United States

It cannot be denied that the United States is one of the countries with the most powerful military in the world. The 2023 Global Fire Power (GFP) ranking even places it at the top.

On the strength side, the US has 1.39 million active troops and 442 thousand reserve personnel. Its strength is also supported by 5,500 tanks, 303,553 armored vehicles and thousands of artillery pieces.

Turning to the Air Force, the US has 1,914 fighter jets, 843 attack aircraft and 962 transport aircraft. Then, there are also 2,634 training aircraft, 731 special mission aircraft and more than 6,000 helicopters.

In its Navy, they have 11 aircraft carriers, 9 helicopter carriers and 92 destroyers. Apart from that, there are still 22 corvettes, 68 submarines and 10 patrol boats.

2. Germany

Germany ranks 25th in the 2023 Global Fire Power (GFP) ranking. Berlin is recorded as having 184 thousand active troops and 15,000 reserve personnel.

In the Army, Germany had 266 tanks, 68,660 armored vehicles, and hundreds of artillery pieces. Meanwhile in the sea sector, there are 12 frigates, 5 corvettes, 6 submarines and 12 mine warfare.