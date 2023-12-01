loading…

Rockets from Gaza, Palestine, attacked Israel, Friday (1/12/2023). There are 6 oil supplier countries for Israel, 2 of which are world nuclear giants. Photo/REUTERS/Amir Cohen

JAKARTA – There are six countries known to be oil suppliers for Israel. They include Russia and the United States (US), the world’s two giant nuclear powers.

Azerbaijan is Israel’s main supplier of oil, accounting for around 40% of the Jewish state’s oil imports in 2022.

Kazakhstan is also another important oil supplier to Israel, providing around 30% of the country’s oil imports in 2022.

Russia is a supplier of Israeli oil, but Israel’s share of oil imports has declined in recent years due to geopolitical tensions. Other sources of Israeli oil imports are the United States, Colombia and Brazil.

Israel’s oil imports are mainly transported through three terminals: Ashkelon and Haifa on the Mediterranean coast and Eilat on the Red Sea coast.

The Eilat Terminal plays a very important role in diversifying Israel’s oil supply routes, as it allows Israel to import oil from the Persian Gulf without having to pass through the Suez Canal.

Military Strength of Israel’s 6 Oil Supplier Countries

1. United States

Rank

The military power of the United States is ranked 1st out of 145 countries considered for the annual Global Fire Power(GFP) review. The country has a Power Index score of: 0.0712.

Defense Budget: USD761,681,000,000

Personnel Active: 1.390.000

Reserve Personnel: 442,000

Personnel Paramilitary: 0

Air Force Personnel: 660,107

Army Personnel: 1,010,500

Navy Personnel: 731,600