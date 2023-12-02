loading…

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei delivered a speech while attending an event with top military officials in Iran. Photo/AP

GAZA – The military strength of countries exporting weapons to Hamas will be discussed in this article. In the recent war in Gaza, it is suspected that two countries exported weapons to Hamas.

The two arms exporting countries are Iran and North Korea. However, North Korea’s status here is still in doubt, this is still in the form of accusations made by the Israeli Ambassador to South Korea.

North Korea also immediately denied the accusations through a statement issued to KCNA. The accusation is based on the type of rocket Hamas used to attack Israel.

Meanwhile, Iran itself has long been known to support and back Hamas.

According to the CIA’s World Factbook, “Hamas obtains its weapons through smuggling or local construction and receives some military support from Iran.”

Although the Israeli and US governments have not yet discovered Iran’s direct role in the initial October 2023 attack, experts say the Islamic Republic has long been a major military backer of Hamas.

Military Strength of Iran and North Korea

1. Iran’s Military Strength

You could say that Iran is one of the countries with the strongest military in the Middle East. Apart from having a number of tanks and fighter planes, they also often develop their own weapons, such as the Sejjil, Shahab and Qiam missiles.

Tehran has a total of 575,000 active military personnel. They were supported by more than 4,000 tanks, 69,685 armored vehicles, and about 2,500 artillery pieces.

Turning to the air force, Iran has 196 fighter aircraft and 12 attack helicopters. Meanwhile at sea, there are around 7 frigates, 3 corvettes, 21 patrol ships and 19 submarines.