Militant groups storm a police station in Pakistan, killing 23 people. Photo/Illustration

ISLAMABAD – At least 23 people were killed when militants stormed a police station in the northwest Pakistan . According to the Pakistani military, the militants invaded with guns and suicide bombs.

The incident occurred on Tuesday (12/12/2023) in the town of Daraban, about 60 km from the town of Dera Ismail Khan, in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, located on the edge of the lawless tribal region bordering Afghanistan.

A statement from Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media arm of the Pakistani army, said the militants rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the main gate of the police station, followed by a suicide bomb attack.

“The resulting explosion caused the collapse of the building, causing many casualties,” ISPR said, adding that six assailants who took part in the attack were killed as quoted by Al Jazeera, Wednesday (13/12/2023).

At least 34 people were injured and taken to the military hospital in Dera Ismail Khan, sources in the rescue team told Al Jazeera.

ISPR said that clearance operations are underway to eliminate other terrorists present in the area.

The Pakistani group Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan (TJP) said in a statement that its members carried out attacks targeting Pakistani soldiers.

TJP claims to be linked to the Pakistani Taliban, known by the acronym TTP, a banned armed group that has targeted the country and its institutions for years.