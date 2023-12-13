Miles Morales tells all his concerns about Spider-Man and it's heartbreaking.

Miles Morales has always shown constant contact with the version of Spider-Man of Peter Parker. In fact, Miles Morales was recovered from the Ultimate Universe after the death of Peter Parker. After Marvel decided to doom that universe, Miles Morales was one of the few characters that was saved to be brought into the main Marvel continuity. During the last decade, Miles Morales It has been gaining popularity until it has become one of the best versions of Spider-Man that Marvel has devised. Despite all this, an important heartbreaking confession shows what are the true thoughts about Peter Parker.

in the comic Miles Morales: Spider-Man #13the young Miles Morales has a conversation with their therapist Keisha Kwan during the fights of the Gang War event. During this conversation, he reveals that Peter Parker has not been the best teammate one could hope for since he “just wasn't there when he needed him most.” In fact, Miles Morales is forceful against the original Spider-Mansaying that even when he reappeared he behaved as if nothing had happened.

Peter Parker inspired him to become the hero Miles is now, but it seems that he forgot to take care of the relationship. Now, this changes everything fans knew about Miles and Peter, as their friendship doesn't seem to be as good as we thought. Despite these thoughts that Miles has been having, it is clear that he really does notOr does she want to end her friendship with Peter?.

After all, he is just expressing his frustrations over the actions he has been committing since the two of them teamed up again after a while. In Amazing Spider-Man Gang War: First Strike #1, Miles tells to Peter all the changes that have occurred between the two. This ends up being beneficial for the relationship since Peter Parker He realizes that something is wrong and tries to do everything in his power to remedy it.

It is clear that Miles and Peter have a long road ahead of them to resolve their difficulties when facing the great wave of crime that is occurring in New York. Until then, Miles has his own support network in Keisha Kwan y Misty Knight to express all the concerns that torment him. It is normal to have concerns about a friend's actions, and although the thoughts of Miles Morales about Peter Parker's Spider-Man may seem surprising, it is an important step for both of them to repair the relationship and come out stronger than ever.

