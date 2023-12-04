The Serbian’s first goal for the Rossoneri, then Pulisic (on a direct pass from Maignan), Tomori and Brescianini. We see Bennacer again, debut in Serie A with the Devil for Traore and more minutes for Camarda

Sometimes utilitarianism counts. Pursue what is needed, without chasing spectacle. The poster boy is Luka Jovic: the Serbian touches a scant twenty balls, starts in the shadows, but gets involved in two goals out of three and makes the approximately seventy thousand people at San Siro happy, who return home for one night without injuries of any kind. Milan gets rid of Frosinone 3-1 and rises to 29 points, -4 behind Juve and three points behind Inter, who play tomorrow against Napoli. A fundamental victory for the standings and for morale, especially after the three slaps against Borussia Dortmund.

Pioli’s mini revolution starts from the center: Theo plays next to Tomori, deployed for the first time in the middle. Simic and Bartesaghi on the bench. He wins the experience. Florenzi and Calabria are the two full-backs, Reijnders and Musah the midfielders with different tasks, Loftus-Cheek the attacking midfielder. Behind Jovic, the usual ones from the last period: Chukwueze and Pulisic. Di Francesco, who last won at San Siro with Roma in 2017, responds with the 4-2-3-1: Oyono man on Chukwueze, Bourabia and Barrenechea in front of the defence. There is quality up front: Soulé, Reinier, Cuni and Arjion Ibrahimovic, Zlatan’s eighteen-year-old namesake. No relation, but the Swede laughs in the stands next to Giroud. Smiles between old teammates.

The first half hour seems like a competition to see who does the least. Frosinone plays their game: they maneuver with the two wingers, they look for Soulé insistently and find Ibra’s side, but do little to materialize. Milan, on the other hand, overcame the wall with cunning and patience. Theo builds wide, still showing his best skills: targeting the man, looking for the one-two and going inside, leaving Tomori and Reijnders to cover his side. A couple of good situations arise from him. The first shock came in the 20th minute: Florenzi’s wild right-footed shot wide. The second in the 27th minute: Chukwueze’s left foot deflected for a corner. The Nigerian harpoons the ball and looks for the flicker, but Oyono contains it. Good performance from him: in 2021 he played in the French third division, tonight he contained someone capable of scoring against Dortmund with a serpentine. After a couple of lunges on each side, the great chance comes on Cuni’s right foot, who takes advantage of an error from Tomori’s red pencil but finishes on Maignan (42′). There wasn’t even time to note the opportunity before Milan took the lead. The goal belongs to Luka Jovic – the most discussed, the most criticized – who releases months of frustration with a sharp and powerful left foot, as if he wanted to shake off weeks of bad moods. The Serbian hadn’t scored since May 27, 189 days ago. And perhaps the goal under the North is good for him: in 2019 he stung right there with the Eintracht shirt, in the only season of his career as a phenomenon.

Recovery rhymes with closure. Milan’s macht point is entirely at the feet of the two champions on the pitch. The first is Maignan, good at making a 70 meter throw more precise than a Longines, the second is Pulisic, who instead controls on the fly and stings Turati with his right foot (50′). Fifth goal in Serie A for him, and second assist for Magic Mike in the Rossoneri after the one for Leao against Sampdoria (February 2022). The rest of the match is management: Di Francesco plays two offensive wildcards, Caso and Kaio Jorge, but the most difficult is always Soulé, who takes the ball from the right, centers it and shoots. But this time no magic. And in the end Milan gets the hat trick: Theo builds, Jovic finishes with a header and Tomori scores one meter from the goal: 3-0 easy (75′). Frosinone woke up late: in the 82nd minute Marco Brescianini – who grew up in the Rossoneri youth sector – scored a nice goal from a free kick from the right. Maignan and Theo share the blame. It ends 3-1. A couple of final notes: about ten minutes from the end Pioli gave the San Siro applause to Bennacer, back on the pitch after more than six months, while Francesco Camarda, the record-breaking fifteen-year-old, found space again. The curve sang for him too.

