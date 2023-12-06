A passerby who alerted the police saved the motorbike. Here’s how it went

December 6, 2023

As we have shown you in various videos on our site the time it takes thieves to steal a motorbike It’s really low. The strategy is very often the same: they force their leg onto one end of the handlebar and they break the steering lock and then push the motorbike. Among other things, in Rome, thieves have recently been using a particular technique that we have told you about in this article.

In Milan, on Monday afternoon, two very young people – an 18 year old and a 17 year old – were seen getting out of a car and then approaching in a suspicious manner to a Honda Africa Twin. A suspicious passerby promptly noticed the dubious movements and called the police.

After a few seconds the two they forced the motorcycle’s steering lock, breaking it, and subsequently pushing the vehicle further away. Luckily the police arrived on the scene, blocking the two thieves and arresting them. The “biggest” will be tried directly while the 17 year old was accompanied to the Beccaria awaiting validation. Both are charged with attempted aggravated theft.

Stock image