Access to the direct elimination phase would bring, with the next round alone and all inclusive, around 22. An undertaking that would facilitate maneuvers on winter signings

Marco Pasotto

December 13th – 2.47pm – MILAN

For prestige and finances. A competition like the Champions League brings with it an inseparable combination, also because to be prestigious in Europe with a certain consistency, finances must be sufficiently prosperous. Never like this last round in Newcastle have the two aspects gone hand in hand. Qualifying for the round of 16 would mean giving another breath – broader, more rewarding – to the Rossoneri season and also to the prospects for the next one. And, why not, also those linked to the January transfer window.

increment

—

Meanwhile, let's start by saying that so far Milan has squeezed around 61 million out of this Champions League, everything included: UEFA prizes, box office, historical ranking, championship market pool and results in the group stage (victories and draws bring money as a gift). Plus, obviously, a commercial impact that is not yet quantifiable. Well, the round of 16 would be an excellent financial boost, because alone they would bring in over a third of the total collected up to this moment. The calculations are quickly done, namely: 9.6 million UEFA participation bonus, 2.8 million victory bonus against Newcastle (the only way to hope to get through the group stage), the increase in the commercial part linked to sponsors (some of which they provide bonuses based on the completion of a certain path) and box office receipts. Last year, just to regulate, Milan-Tottenham brought in 9.1 million.

look at the market

—

Adding it all up, we would arrive at 21.5 million, to which we can add the other variable parts. A golden cascade that would further improve the club's accounts (last June's balance sheet closed with a plus sign after 17 years of negative financial years) and, at the same time, could allow another overview of the January market. When Milan will still have the obligation to strengthen themselves, between technical needs and undeferrable remedies caused by the infirmary. A budget for the winter session actually already exists, with access to the round of 16 you could have some more room for manoeuvre. The prized name on the table is that of Jonathan David, a Lille striker valued at around forty million; then there is Guirassy (Stuttgart), another striker on the list for whom a 17 million clause must be paid; and in defense Miranda stands out, with whom an agreement has already been reached some time ago and for whom Milan would have to pay compensation to Betis in January (contract expiring in June).

